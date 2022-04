Despite the obvious differences, Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson have many things in common. For instance, they’re both instantly-recognizable singers and top-notch songwriters. At the same time, they both have their roots in country music but refuse to be pigeonholed. For instance, one of Nelson’s best-loved albums, 1978’s Stardust is a collection of pop standards. Likewise, Musgraves weaves pop influence and production into her music. Her latest release Star-Crossed caused a stir due to its poppy sound. These similarities, among others, make it a little less surprising that these two musicians are friends.

