Woman with 229 pounds of weed in her car runs out of gas on I-55 Bridge, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The high price of gas is catching up with everyone.

Memphis Police said a Chevrolet Suburban was left abandoned, out of gas, on the I-55 Bridge Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

TDOT and Arkansas State Police moved the vehicle from the bridge to the Metal Museum when the Suburban’s driver, 54-year-old Catherine Mardesich, returned, Memphis Police said.

Catherine Mardesich Mug Catherine Mardesich was charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found 229 pounds of marijuana inside of a car she was driving that ran out of gas on the I-55 Bridge, according to Memphis Police. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

After she was told that the Suburban, which had been involved in a crash on the bridge, was going to be inventoried and towed, Mardesich told officers that they could not go inside the car, according to police.

However, her chance at making a clean, green getaway went up in smoke when officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, MPD said.

POT BUST METAL MUSEUM Memphis Police said that 229 pounds of marijuana was found inside boxes and a duffle bag in a car that ran out of gas on the I-55 Bridge. (Memphis Police Department)

Mardesich was detained as officers searched the car and found 229 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside boxes and a duffle bag inside the Suburban, according to police.

The Suburban had California tags and was registered to Hertz Rental Company, Memphis Police said.

Police said $17,800 was also found inside the vehicle.

Because the car was found in Memphis, Mardesich was taken to Jail East and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture/sell.

