Memphis, TN

Woman with 229 pounds of weed in her car runs out of gas on I-55 Bridge, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 22 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The high price of gas is catching up with everyone.

Memphis Police said a Chevrolet Suburban was left abandoned, out of gas, on the I-55 Bridge Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

TDOT and Arkansas State Police moved the vehicle from the bridge to the Metal Museum when the Suburban’s driver, 54-year-old Catherine Mardesich, returned, Memphis Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yB6SI_0fCn26Ih00
Catherine Mardesich Mug Catherine Mardesich was charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found 229 pounds of marijuana inside of a car she was driving that ran out of gas on the I-55 Bridge, according to Memphis Police. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

After she was told that the Suburban, which had been involved in a crash on the bridge, was going to be inventoried and towed, Mardesich told officers that they could not go inside the car, according to police.

However, her chance at making a clean, green getaway went up in smoke when officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, MPD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWMbv_0fCn26Ih00
POT BUST METAL MUSEUM Memphis Police said that 229 pounds of marijuana was found inside boxes and a duffle bag in a car that ran out of gas on the I-55 Bridge. (Memphis Police Department)

Mardesich was detained as officers searched the car and found 229 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside boxes and a duffle bag inside the Suburban, according to police.

The Suburban had California tags and was registered to Hertz Rental Company, Memphis Police said.

Police said $17,800 was also found inside the vehicle.

Because the car was found in Memphis, Mardesich was taken to Jail East and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/manufacture/sell.

WREG

Woman killed in South Memphis motel shooting

This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tells family she was abducted via Facebook

UPDATE: MYA GREENWOOD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been placed for a missing woman who told her family that she was abducted on Thursday, according to police. Police say Mya Greenwood has been in contact with her family through Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and said her abductors threatened to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#I 55#Arkansas State Police#Marijuana#The Metal Museum#Suburban#Mpd#Hertz Rental Company#Cox Media Group
WREG

DA: Amputee was abducted, killed, left in field

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in the abduction and murder of an acquaintance last year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Thursday. Investigators said the victim, 41-year-old Ramarreo Prince Akins, whose legs had been amputated, was abducted at gunpoint while in his wheelchair outside a grocery store in the 4700 block […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked In Shelby County Jail

Memphis, TN – Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring Memphis rapper Straight Drop, was reportedly attacked in jail on Friday (March 18). According to TMZ, Johnson’s attorney Juni Ganguli said he was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
