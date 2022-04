ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As employers struggle to fill jobs, a Southwest Georgia agency is helping workers gain more skills to get hired. “I oftentimes tell the youth that come in, if you could find something that you love that you could do without getting paid for it, that may be your passion. We provide clothing for them if they need something as far as business attire. We also help them to reach and obtain their levels,“ said Takia Staton, Program Manager for Eckerd Connects Paxen.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO