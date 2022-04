MOUNT VERNON — A remodel is underway on Mount Vernon High School’s Old Main, where crews are gutting the 100-year-old building and bringing it up to modern standards. Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said the project is on track to be completed in August, giving staff time to prepare for the arrival of students for the new school year in September.

MOUNT VERNON, WA ・ 26 DAYS AGO