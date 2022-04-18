ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Catherine McMullen is ready to be Clackamas County clerk

By Jaime Mathis
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StUnb_0fCme93u00 Jaime Mathis: Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately.

I have lived in Clackamas County for over 35 years and during this time, Sherry Hall has been the county clerk for almost half of them. The vast majority of the elections I have participated in have been administered by her. I have always been a very engaged voter around issues and public facing candidates, but I took for granted that the actual people who make sure our elections are secure, accurate, accessible and well-run were doing just that.

It is crucial for voters to have correct information about what we are voting for and where to drop off our ballots. On April 18, when I looked up the official drop box sites for Clackamas County on the clerk's website, the dates for the May primary election (May 17) read "October 14th-November 3rd, 2020." After digging around the site, I finally found that official ballot boxes open 20 days before the election, when the official date of the May election was, and then counted backward 20 days to find out the earliest I could actually drop off my ballot.

Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately. As I researched her career, I began compiling a timeline of newspaper articles and media coverage on her elections-related mistakes and their cost to the taxpayers of Clackamas County. In nearly every election, Sherry Hall has made either an informational error, such as leaving key ballot measures off the ballot, or included false information that has resulted in having to reprint thousands of ballots, which cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Clackamas County's chair in 2010 said of this, "Ms. Hall neglected the single most important duty of her office -- to ensure that our elections run smoothly."

This is not a matter of ideology, but of basic competence by a fellow elected official.

State legislators make less than $40,000 per year to do the critical work of creating the laws for our state. They are compelled to run very public campaigns and face intense public scrutiny over their qualifications and their character. This is not the case with our county clerk.

Clackamas County's clerk earns an annual salary of over $110,000 and rarely makes the news during their electoral races. This means there is little, if any, public oversight or inquiry into the fitness of candidates running for this vital office in our democracy.

It is time for Clackamas County citizens to invest in their democracy by looking closely at the candidates running for county clerk in the Nov. 8 general election.

Sherry Hall came to the office of clerk in 2002 and has had 20 years to unsuccessfully prove her competence.

As of now, there are two registered candidates for the office of Clackamas County Clerk, Sherry Hall and Catherine McMullen.

McMullen is a certified elections administrator through the Oregon Association of County Clerks with a record of award-winning voter education initiatives and a track record of accurate, accessible and secure elections.

Sherry Hall does not have a campaign website and only offers the county-clerk job description in Voters' Pamphlet statements from past elections. Perhaps she thinks that by describing her job, she can do it.

Jaime Mathis is a resident of Oak Grove and works in education, policy and communications.

Oregon City News

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Opinion: McLeod-Skinner stands above primary rival

Doug Matheson: Candidate takes climate change seriously, isn't bought out by special interests.Jamie McLeod-Skinner is positively different. I got to know her between 2017-19, before, during and after her winning the 2018 Democratic primary and running a competitive campaign against incumbent Greg Walden in Oregon's 2nd Congressional District. Both Jamie and her Democratic primary rival Rep. Kurt Schrader are smart, but I have come to see that Jamie distinguishes herself in several important areas. Jamie has consistently stayed with the principle of not being bought by big money from any sources, including corporate donors like fossil fuels and Big Pharma....
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural areaClackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a remote condor breeding facility of the Oregon Zoo. The facility houses more than 30 Oregon-bred California condors, comprising over 5% of the critically endangered bird's global population. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Around 500 California condors are currently flying, a significant increase...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
