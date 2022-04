LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of people were arrested in the Pee Dee after police found a suspicious vehicle at a bank parking lot. The Lake City Police Department said it received a call about the vehicle on Wednesday and found four people asleep or passed out inside. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and could smell “a substance consistent with the scent of marijuana.”

LAKE CITY, SC ・ 26 DAYS AGO