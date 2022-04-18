Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Pic Of Travis Scott With Their Son

Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her and Travis Scott 's newborn son in some behind-the-scenes photos of her family's Easter celebrations.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared the pics on Instagram on Sunday (April 17), documenting their holiday weekend with snaps of Easter eggs and baskets, giant chocolate eggs for each family member, personalized gum ball machines, and a pic of Jenner posing with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi , per People . The set of photos also included one of Scott holding their nearly 3-month-old son who can be seen wearing jeans and black sneakers.

Check out the photos here .

Jenner and Scott welcomed their second child , a son, in February, announcing to the world the birth of baby Wolf Jacques Webster . In March, however, she revealed that they were actually changing his unique name . It is unclear if they have plans to change their son's middle name, which is a special connection he shares with his father .

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote in an Instagram Story on March 21. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Speaking to USA Today , Jenner said she knew almost immediately that she wanted to choose a new moniker for her youngest child because the one they landed on, which was actually suggested by one of her sisters , "just didn't suit him."

Though it has been nearly a month since she announced they were changing their son's name, they have yet to officially change it to something new.

"We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name," she said.