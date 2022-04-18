ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch FINNEAS Perform 4*Town Song From 'Turning Red' At Coachella

By Katrina Nattress
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

After helping Billie Eilish deliver a jaw-dropping Coachella set on Saturday night (April 16), FINNEAS took the stage on Sunday (April 17) for a solo performance. In addition to playing songs off his debut solo album Optimist , the singer-songwriter also live-debuted his latest single "Naked" as well as "Nobody Like U" — a song he and his sister wrote for Pixar's Turning Red . In the movie, the song is performed by a fictional boy band called 4*Town, and FINNEAS voices one of the members.

He stripped down the pop song into a piano ballad and sang the first verse while the crowd went wild. See footage of the performance below.

Eilish became the youngest artist ever to headline Coachella. During her 25-song set, the pop star brought out a slew of special guests, including Damon Albarn to help her perform "Getting Older" and Gorillaz ' "Feel Good Inc."

“This man changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my complete view of what music could be, what art could be, and what creation could be," Eilish gushed when Albarn took the stage. "My first favorite band ever was the Good, the Bad and the Queen when I was 6 years old, and Blur changed the world, and f**king Gorillaz changed the world, and this man is literally a genius, and that’s that.”

Read more about her historic set here .

Comments / 0

