Cheyenne East basketball player Jordan Jones has officially signed on with Denver University to continue her athletic career. Jones was the Gatorade Player of the Year in girls basketball in Wyoming in 2022 as she averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds per game. She shot 46% from the field and 78% from the free-throw line and was named all-state in 4A. At 5-11, Jones made life difficult for opponents had a 29-point game against Kelly Walsh and a 28-point contest vs. Thunder Basin. East went undefeated this past season en route to the 4A state championship with a 10-point win over Cody in the 4A final.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO