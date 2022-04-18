curiousKC | A Guide to Rooftop Patios in Kansas City
By Reporters
flatlandkc.org
1 day ago
What’s better than sipping on something fancy, picking at chips and salsa or taking in the views from a rooftop patio?. Just in time for the return of warm weather, one curiousKC reader is calling for a rundown of the rooftop patio scene here in Kansas City. If you’re looking for...
ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
If you research commerce in Kansas City, you might wonder which retail business is the oldest. Browne's Irish Marketplace is the oldest retail business in the city beginning its first sale in the late 1800s. More specifically, it began in 1887 by County Kerry, Ireland immigrants, Ed and Mary Flavin. The name of their store then was Flavin's Market which was located at 27th & Jefferson. The loft above the market was where they lived. In 1901, a new store was built at 33rd & Pennsylvania where it still sits.
Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip has purchased sites near South Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store and gas station operator in March purchased three corner sites that used to be part of a car dealership in south St. Louis, including 1.46 acres at 3636 S. Kingshighway, from Dart Associates of Kingshighway LLC. The registered agent for that entity, which was formed in 2019, is Gary Weselowski of Land Dynamics Development Corp. in Clayton.
A mansion with a rooftop conservatory on New York’s Riverside Drive is coming on the market for $65 million. A mansion with a rooftop conservatory on New York’s Riverside Drive is coming on the market for $65 million. A Gilded Age mansion on New York’s Riverside Park, built...
A Wichita taco restaurant that had a big social media presence has closed after a little more than a year in business. Kiko’s, which has operated in Wichita since February of 2021, has vacated the building at 2800 E. Central, the landlord confirmed. The owner has sold the lease and equipment to a new operator, who will soon open a different restaurant concept in the space.
Looking to go somewhere on summer vacation? Check out this Osage Beach Condo that sleeps 8 and for just $20 a night. I've never been to Osage Beach and the Lake of the Ozark area, but this condo seems to have everything you would need for a summer vacation and for not a ton of money. It sleeps 8 people, has a kitchen, workout room, a play area for kids to go burn some energy, and the best park you have lakefront views. Just think about waking up and drinking your coffee on the outdoor patio.
It's history is rich and it's famous for some very good reasons. However, this now-abandoned Missouri bridge is also notorious for being the scene of a double murder in 1991. If you're familiar with the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge near St. Louis, you know it was formerly part of Route 66. It was built in the 1920's and as this brief documentary shows, it was a harrowing drive back when it had traffic on it, but was also a historic structure.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Residents of St Louis take pride in enjoying quality services and meals from their award-winning restaurants. Most restaurants in the city are impressive and full of good vibes. Below are our 5 picks for the most popular American restaurants in the city.
We received complimentary stay and a complimentary meal from this hotel and their restaurant. Hotel Histórico Central, Mexico CityDaniel Haddad. Hotel Histórico Central was the perfect boutique hotel for our family during our visit to beautiful Mexico City. From the moment we checked in, the welcoming staff made us feel right at home. We were served a unique and delicious welcome drink and our children were treated to toys, treats, and plenty of friendly smiles. The modern guest rooms are comfortable and cozy with sleek bathrooms and enticing city views. A huge highlight of staying at the Hotel Histórico Centra is their mouthwatering breakfast served each morning and the complimentary use of the in house cafe. Whether you’re craving a warm panini, freshly baked croissant, warming soup, or perfectly crafted coffee it’s available 24/7 at Cafe Central. All hotel guests can order free of charge, which was a great addition to our stay.
According to climate experts at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York, rooftop gardens and vegetation can help alleviate several of the city's extreme heat. For generations, scientists have advocated for the replacement of black tar and other pitch-black roofing shingles with brighter, sun-reflecting coverings or "green...
Battle on the Beach star Taniya Nayak has appeared on multiple HGTV and Food Network shows, bringing her visions to life with her incredible interior design skills. It’s no surprise that her stunning New England home is decorated to perfection. Taniya’s father is an architect, one of the main...
Comments / 0