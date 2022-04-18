Man Dies After Fight in North Mississippi; 1 Person Charged
By Associated Press
US News and World Report
1 day ago
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele's Dive in...
A jury on Monday convicted a Tennessee man in the slaying of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose bullet-riddled body was found in a field nearly 12 years ago in his hometown of Memphis. The 12-person jury deliberated for about two hours before it found Billy Ray Turner guilty of...
Attempted murder charges have been upgraded to first-degree murder after a Mississippi man who was assaulted with a bat in November died of his injuries in March. Jadarrius C. Smith, 21, of Monticello, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021, and charged with the attempted murder of Benny Dean Rutland, 62, of Silver Creek.
HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – One man is dead and another has been charged with murder after a shooting in Harvest late Sunday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 100-block of Lockport Drive around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Brandon Lee Craig, 33, had been shot multiple times. HEMSI and volunteer firefighters attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced for convictions related to a 2018 shooting in Walker County, Ala., according to to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Johnnie Sharp, Jr. The Tulsa sisters were convicted in 2021, of various crimes related to...
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 2:11 AM, Natchez Police were issued a BOLO alert for a silver Lexus that was involved in an alleged kidnapping. According to witnesses, a female was allegedly forced into the vehicle by a male suspect after whispering to them to call police. As officers […]
After being picked up by a tornado and found dangling from a tree, a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition. Miriam Rios was severely injured when an EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph ripped through her family's house in Texas. After an EF-3 tornado swept apart her family's mobile...
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 124 years in prison for drug trafficking that was linked to at least one overdose death. Earlier this year, Carlos Allen was found guilty of selling fentanyl, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of hydrocodone and possession of amphetamine. Court documents show Allen sold fentanyl...
A Biloxi man was sentenced to three life sentences for discharging a firearm during the commission of a robbery that killed three people, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, was sentenced today in...
A 7-month-old girl is in stable condition after she and her mother were injured in a drive-by shooting in Louisiana over the weekend, authorities say. The shooting occurred late Friday, March 18, at a home in the 200 block of CV Jackson Drive in New Iberia, KLFY reported, citing police.
A soldier accused of raping a Louisiana State University student in her dorm room after a night of partying has been arrested, multiple news outlets report, citing campus police. Officers arrested Desmond Saine, 22, on Thursday, March 24, at a U.S. Army Training Center in Vernon Parish, according to The...
Mary Jackson is a former University of Memphis basketball player. The 32-year-old is one of six siblings who were raised by their father, James Jackson. About four months ago, Mary's sister, Marie Martin, and her daughter ran into Mary in the 200 block of South Front Street in Memphis, Tennessee.
(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
LOUISIANA, USA — The search for a 33-year-old Louisiana woman, who went missing after reportedly driving a Lyft to Texas, continues after officials found her vehicle in another state three weeks later. (Editor's Note: The video above is from a March 18, 2022 newscast) Ella Goodie was last seen...
In a case that went unsolved for four decades, a grand jury in Georgia indicted an inmate on murder charges in the 1982 killing of a young Army soldier found fatally shot by a roadside weeks after she was last seen leaving her barracks.Authorities announced that a grand jury in rural Chattahoochee County near the Georgia-Alabama line indicted 64-year-old Marcellus McCluster, already serving a life sentence for murder in an unrelated case, in the slaying of Rene Dawn Blackmore 40 years ago.The 20-year-old woman was an Army private stationed at Fort Benning when she vanished in April 1982. Her...
A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
A Tunica man has been arrested on forgery and credit card fraud charges in connection with fraud incidents at an Oxford apartment complex. The Oxford Police Department received a report from The Archive Apartments about forged money orders and several incidents of credit card fraud on Mar. 1. After conducting...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been transferred to the hospital and is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on North Blvd. according to Emergency Officials. According to officials, the accident occurred around 1 p.m. the 4000 block of North Blvd. Details are limited at this time.
