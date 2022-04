With 130,000 permanent closures in 2020, small- to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) suffered economic impacts early on in the pandemic. Today, the SMBs that typically drive economic growth in small towns and cities across the United States continue to face headwinds such as emergent inflationary pressures, labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks. Despite these hurdles, the Q1 2022 Main Street Index, which measures the health of SMBs, clocked in 19% above its lowest point during the worst days of the pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO