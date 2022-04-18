ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell Confirms Doja Cat’s Claim That Mexican Pizza is Coming Back—For Good

By Kaylin
98.7 Kiss FM
98.7 Kiss FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Just before closing out her set at Coachella on Sunday, Doja Cat left the stage with some shocking and wonderful words screamed into the crowd:. "I BOUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA, BY THE WAY!"...

987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Were you a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza fan? Then mark this date on your calendar

We’re still waiting on official confirmation from Taco Bell that the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza is coming back, a rumor that caused the Internet to promptly freak out and set Twitter alight. I also want to get out of the way, right from the outset, that a Taco Bell spokesperson told me on Friday that they still have no official news along these lines to share. And now that we’ve dispensed with those caveats — if you’re among the Mexican Pizza fans who can’t wait to get your hands on one of these delicious entrees again?
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AOL Corp

Doja Cat says she's quitting music

Doja Cat may be quitting music. The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to say she's done with music after fans criticized her for not apologizing for a canceled concert in Paraguay. ET has reached out to her rep for comment. The situation began after the opening day of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doja Cat
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Several New Items to the Menu

Taco Bell's menu is growing. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain this week debuted not one, but two new menu items nationwide, with both the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito now available for guests to order at their local Taco Bell restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Though I already had a donut for breakfast, I found myself craving a breakfast burrito. When I drove by Taco Bell, my conscience said, Don't do it, Isla. You don't need the extra calories. And if you're going to get a breakfast burrito, get it from a small business, not Taco Bell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#The Mexican#Food Drink#Doja Cat S Claim#Coachella#Mexican#Mexican Pizza
Mashed

The Worst Decision Taco Bell Has Made In Recent Years, According To 31% Of People

Taco Bell has been the butt of jokes for years — many of which, ironically, tend to involve a person's backside — but, oftentimes, the wisecracks come from a place of love. The fast food joint is a favorite for millions of people that want to "think outside the bun" when looking for a quick, convenient, and cheap bite to eat, and has even captured the hearts of some of the world's most notable celebs. Remember when Fergie namedropped the beloved Mexican eatery in her hit song "Glamorous?" Taco Bell's numbers reflect its popularity as well. In 2020, Restaurant Business reported that the chain was the fourth-largest in America after raking in an impressive $11.3 billion in sales, which then increased to a whopping $13.3 billion the following year. That's a lot of Doritos Locos Tacos and Baja Blast.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
XXL Mag

Doja Cat Claims She’s Quitting Music After Paraguay Controversy

Doja Cat is ready to call it quits and hang up her mic after a controversy in Paraguay led to her being called out by fans. In a set of now-deleted tweets that were posted by Doja last night (March 24), the Californian rapper said that she was throwing in the towel on rapping. She was due to perform at Asuncionico 2022 - Music Festival Wizard in the South American country, but was unable to do so due to a major storm that caused flooding and major damage. However, it appears that how she handled the situation is what fans are griping over. Not the fact that the storm thwarted her show.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox47News

Taco Bell returns a top item to the menu

Nearly 18 months after removing it from the menu, Taco Bell said the Mexican Pizza would return to the menu. Taco Bell said the item would be available on May 19. “Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand, and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

McDonald’s and Burger King are being sued for use of ‘forever chemicals’ in packaging

Two of the most popular fast-food chains in the world are facing lawsuits for using PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, aka "forever chemicals") in their packaging. Many restaurant chains have vowed to eliminate their use of PFAS over time, especially after the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an initiative to restrict their use last year. But it’s apparently not soon enough for some consumers.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

Taco Bell has more menu upheaval than many fast-food chains. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report restaurant has, at least in recent years, liberally rotated its offerings, adding specials, taking away items, and bringing in favorites for limited times. The chain's nacho fries, for example, are...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Taco Bell's Most Popular Item Ever Is Returning

Rejoice! One of Taco Bell's most popular items is returning to its menu for good this time. Monday, the beloved taco chain announced its Mexican Pizza will soon be returning to menus nationwide. The item had previously been removed from menus in 2020 after a 30 year history at the restaurant and it's now returning in a matter of weeks. According to Taco Bell, you'll be able to get Mexican Pizzas nationwide beginning May 19th.
RESTAURANTS
Isla Chiu

Review: Taco Bell's Iced Cinnabon Delights Coffee

I admit I'm a sucker for Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights. They're just so freaking delightful. So when Taco Bell announced the return of iced Cinnabon Delights coffee, I had to get it, especially since I never got the chance to try it when Taco Bell released it a few years ago.
98.7 Kiss FM

Huge Battle At Number One For Most Popular Easter Candy in San Angelo

Instacart, the grocery delivery service has done an exhaustive survey of the favorite Easter Candies all across the U.S. Their survey finds that Easter candy is a big deal. 65% say Easter candy is the best seasonal candy. 57% say they prefer Easter candy over Halloween. There are also psychological polls that reveal your personality based on the part of a chocolate Easter bunny you bite first, but that poll is for another story.
SAN ANGELO, TX
98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy