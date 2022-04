The City of Milwaukee is closing three tax incremental financing (TIF) districts used to spur real estate development, though only one has performed as expected. The three districts to be closed include a 66-acre N. Teutonia Ave. district (#52) used to support the relocation of Sigma-Aldrich Corp (today’s MilliporeSigma). The district was created as a result of the Marquette Interchange reconstruction, which triggered the need for the company to move out of the interchange’s expanded footprint. The new factory complex opened in 2005.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 28 DAYS AGO