NCKTC establishes 10 new donor endowed funds

From childhood dance lessons to playing cards with adult friends, Willa Johnson has fond memories under the roof of the recently torn down Douglass Community Center. Today, a new recreation center named for the longtime public servant nears completion in Douglass Park, which stretches from NE 10 to NE 4 just west of Interstate 35. Ahead of its opening later this year, the community has created an endowment fund of more than $100,000 for the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 28 DAYS AGO