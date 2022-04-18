ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCKTC establishes 10 new donor endowed funds

BELOIT – Numerous donors in collaboration with North Central Kansas Technical...

The Oklahoman

An endowment fund for NE OKC's new rec center means no financial barriers for participants

From childhood dance lessons to playing cards with adult friends, Willa Johnson has fond memories under the roof of the recently torn down Douglass Community Center. Today, a new recreation center named for the longtime public servant nears completion in Douglass Park, which stretches from NE 10 to NE 4 just west of Interstate 35. Ahead of its opening later this year, the community has created an endowment fund of more than $100,000 for the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool Dollars for Scholars announces spring fundraiser sale

LIVERPOOL — Treat yourself and others to some special Liverpool apparel, drinkware or blankets while helping young people in the community further their education. Available items are perfect for leisure activities and sporting events. They also make great gifts for graduation, special teachers, birthdays and more. With the community’s support, Liverpool Dollars for Scholars awarded […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
KX News

Month of The Military Child celebrated in schools

Wilton Public School District is celebrating Month of The Military Child and this week support is being shown inside the classroom. “We just kind of show that we support military families, raise awareness, kind of get people thinking of the struggles that military families do face. They move schools a lot, they miss their families […]
MILITARY

