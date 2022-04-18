ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers host official pre-draft visit with Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnbAM_0fClkayH00

The Green Bay Packers hosted an official pre-draft visit with Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey. He will count as one of the team’s “Top 30” visits.

Even after signing Jarran Reed in free agency, the Packers need long-term help along the defensive line and could be in the market for a penetrating disruptor like Winfrey with one of their five top-100 picks.

Winfrey, who doesn’t turn 22 years old until August, played in 20 games over two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from junior college. He tallied 17.0 tackles for losses, 6.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection. He was also an MVP of the Senior Bowl after producing three tackles for losses and two sacks in the game.

Winfrey (6-3, 290) has 35 1/4″ arms and a 84 3/4″ wingspan, giving him terrific length. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.89 seconds (1.71 10-yard split) at the NFL Scouting Combine but did not participate in jumps or agility testing due to a hamstring injury, meaning he does not qualify for Relative Athletic Score. Part of the visit to Green Bay could be completing his athletic profile before the draft.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Winfrey as the fourth-best defensive lineman in the draft class and the No. 53 overall player, giving him a second-round grade. The Packers have two picks in the second round, including No. 53.

Winfrey looks and plays a bit like Muhammad Wilkerson, who was signed by the Packers before the 2018 season.

Here is Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire profile of Winfrey, who checked in at No. 13 on his draft preview countdown.

“Winfrey might be one of the most explosive interior defensive linemen in this draft,” Rupp wrote. “That initial burst puts offensive linemen back on their heels. That quickness, paired with his play strength can absolutely overwhelm interior offensive linemen. He does a good job of converting speed to power. He has quick, powerful hands.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
City
Green Bay, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reflecting on NFL and Chiefs' history with marijuana

Marijuana use in the NFL has been a controversial topic for many years now. The subject has continued to evolve lately as the league loosened its hard stance on the substance, taking a more liberal approach. The Kansas City Chiefs have encountered the once strict rules that prohibited any use of cannabis in the league, but those fines and suspensions that affected player availability appear to be a thing of the past as the NFL embraces change. The words cannabis and marijuana are directly associated with wellness and business for today’s players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Yardbarker

SI.com Mock Draft: Early QBs Push Receivers to Packers

The worst-case scenario for the Green Bay Packers would be a mid-draft run on receivers taking out the top prospects. The best-case scenario would be the one laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr in his mock draft. Orr had three quarterbacks being taken in the first 11 picks....
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Dameon Pierce scouting report

A compact, powerful runner with a punishing style, Florida’s Dameon Pierce enters the 2022 NFL draft as one of the most complete running back prospects in this year’s class. Here’s everything you need to know about the Gators’ bulldozing ball-carrier:. Vitals. Height: 5-10 Weight: 218. Class:...
NFL
95.7 The Game

Say it ain't so, Deebo!

95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” was live on the air Wednesday when ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the 49ers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Nfl Scouting Combine#Junior College#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Judge reportedly had 'blowups at practice' with Patriots WRs in 2019

Joe Judge has a history of getting chippy with players and being extremely vocal on the field. While coaching the New York Giants, he had numerous moments where he screamed expletives at the players and was publicly called out about it. One example was following a brawl in training camp and another was following the time Kadarius Toney punched another player. The players were in the wrong in both moments, but Judge clearly lost his cool.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potential Jets target Deebo Samuel asks 49ers for trade

Another high-profile receiver wants to be traded. 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Darlington didn’t get specifics after talking to Samuel, but the receiver wasn’t expected to participate in offseason workouts while searching for a new deal. The Jets have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Six NFL teams host Sam Howell for Top 30 visits

Former UNC football quarterback Sam Howell is a week away from hearing his name called and putting an NFL team cap on his head. The question remains: When will his name get called and where will he be headed? Howell participated in the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, UNC’s Pro Day and has also met with teams in the predraft process. And what we do know is that six NFL teams have had Howell in for a top 30 visit so far.  The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers have all had Howell in for a visit, showing interest in the record-breaking quarterback.  The beauty in the six teams that Howell will visit is that they all could use his services as they look to scramble for their next quarterback. Howell is currently mocked as a late first-round or early second-round draft pick. It will be interesting to see which team takes arguably the greatest QB in UNC football history.  Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy