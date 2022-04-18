Packers host official pre-draft visit with Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey

The Green Bay Packers hosted an official pre-draft visit with Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey. He will count as one of the team’s “Top 30” visits.

Even after signing Jarran Reed in free agency, the Packers need long-term help along the defensive line and could be in the market for a penetrating disruptor like Winfrey with one of their five top-100 picks.

Winfrey, who doesn’t turn 22 years old until August, played in 20 games over two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from junior college. He tallied 17.0 tackles for losses, 6.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection. He was also an MVP of the Senior Bowl after producing three tackles for losses and two sacks in the game.

Winfrey (6-3, 290) has 35 1/4″ arms and a 84 3/4″ wingspan, giving him terrific length. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.89 seconds (1.71 10-yard split) at the NFL Scouting Combine but did not participate in jumps or agility testing due to a hamstring injury, meaning he does not qualify for Relative Athletic Score. Part of the visit to Green Bay could be completing his athletic profile before the draft.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Winfrey as the fourth-best defensive lineman in the draft class and the No. 53 overall player, giving him a second-round grade. The Packers have two picks in the second round, including No. 53.

Winfrey looks and plays a bit like Muhammad Wilkerson, who was signed by the Packers before the 2018 season.

Here is Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire profile of Winfrey, who checked in at No. 13 on his draft preview countdown.

“Winfrey might be one of the most explosive interior defensive linemen in this draft,” Rupp wrote. “That initial burst puts offensive linemen back on their heels. That quickness, paired with his play strength can absolutely overwhelm interior offensive linemen. He does a good job of converting speed to power. He has quick, powerful hands.”