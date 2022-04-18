ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Catherine McMullen is ready to be Clackamas County clerk

By Jaime Mathis
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StUnb_0fCleu1T00 Jaime Mathis: Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately.

I have lived in Clackamas County for over 35 years and during this time, Sherry Hall has been the county clerk for almost half of them. The vast majority of the elections I have participated in have been administered by her. I have always been a very engaged voter around issues and public facing candidates, but I took for granted that the actual people who make sure our elections are secure, accurate, accessible and well-run were doing just that.

It is crucial for voters to have correct information about what we are voting for and where to drop off our ballots. On April 18, when I looked up the official drop box sites for Clackamas County on the clerk's website, the dates for the May primary election (May 17) read "October 14th-November 3rd, 2020." After digging around the site, I finally found that official ballot boxes open 20 days before the election, when the official date of the May election was, and then counted backward 20 days to find out the earliest I could actually drop off my ballot.

Sherry Hall has been doing this job for 20 years and she is not doing it accurately. As I researched her career, I began compiling a timeline of newspaper articles and media coverage on her elections-related mistakes and their cost to the taxpayers of Clackamas County. In nearly every election, Sherry Hall has made either an informational error, such as leaving key ballot measures off the ballot, or included false information that has resulted in having to reprint thousands of ballots, which cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Clackamas County's chair in 2010 said of this, "Ms. Hall neglected the single most important duty of her office -- to ensure that our elections run smoothly."

This is not a matter of ideology, but of basic competence by a fellow elected official.

State legislators make less than $40,000 per year to do the critical work of creating the laws for our state. They are compelled to run very public campaigns and face intense public scrutiny over their qualifications and their character. This is not the case with our county clerk.

Clackamas County's clerk earns an annual salary of over $110,000 and rarely makes the news during their electoral races. This means there is little, if any, public oversight or inquiry into the fitness of candidates running for this vital office in our democracy.

It is time for Clackamas County citizens to invest in their democracy by looking closely at the candidates running for county clerk in the Nov. 8 general election.

Sherry Hall came to the office of clerk in 2002 and has had 20 years to unsuccessfully prove her competence.

As of now, there are two registered candidates for the office of Clackamas County Clerk, Sherry Hall and Catherine McMullen.

McMullen is a certified elections administrator through the Oregon Association of County Clerks with a record of award-winning voter education initiatives and a track record of accurate, accessible and secure elections.

Sherry Hall does not have a campaign website and only offers the county-clerk job description in Voters' Pamphlet statements from past elections. Perhaps she thinks that by describing her job, she can do it.

Jaime Mathis is a resident of Oak Grove and works in education, policy and communications.

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
Clackamas County mulls ban on fireworks, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss alerting residents of potential regulations well in advance of July 4Clackamas County commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones. County officials will monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. To avoid repeating last year's short notice and rushed decision, commissioners hope to alert residents of the firework ban earlier ahead of July 4. County board members on April 5 discussed the plan for potential regulations with Clackamas Fire...
Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural areaClackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a remote condor breeding facility of the Oregon Zoo. The facility houses more than 30 Oregon-bred California condors, comprising over 5% of the critically endangered bird's global population. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Around 500 California condors are currently flying, a significant increase...
Clackamas County wants to know: Do you want lower trailer fees?

Hearings at 10 a.m. on March 31, April 21 will review proposed reduction in registration costClackamas County is holding two public hearings this spring to garner community input on a forthcoming amendment to reduce its vehicle registration fee for utility trailers from $30 annually to $5 annually. As previously reported, commissioners directed staff in January to begin a countywide transition to a reduced annual trailer registration fee on utility trailers — transporting horses, boats and other cargo — following complaints from residents that the current $30 yearly bill is too large. A $5 annual charge was proposed by the local...
Conservation district to collect pesticides in Clackamas County

Free disposal of agricultural and commercial chemicals is offered May 14 to limited number of participantsClackamas County agricultural producers and family forest owners who wish to safely dispose of pesticides that are old, unusable or restricted are invited to a free pesticide collection event hosted by the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District and local partners. Clean Harbors Environmental Services is able to provide pesticide collection on Saturday, May, 14 for a limited number of participants, all of whom must pre-register with Clean Harbors before receiving services. Walk-ins will not be served. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users...
Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessnessA document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed by county housing staff to be a reference source for officials and local service providers when communicating and advocating for local housing needs. Three overarching housing goals listed in the document include providing "lasting and effective programs and services," creating "equitable housing solutions and housing access" and providing "robust community engagement...
Clackamas County launching free legal record expungement clinics

New service helping to remove many non-violent and low-level offenses from public viewClean Slate Clackamas, a free service offering "expungement," or removal, of non-violent misdemeanors and low-level felony charges from legal records, is set to open its first clinic this month in Oregon City. Launched by Clackamas Workforce Partnership, a nonprofit workforce development board for the county, the expungement program will host free clinics every other Monday beginning April 11 at Children, Family & Community Connections, 112 11th St. "Clean Slate Clackamas aims to increase access to justice, education and career training by helping to remove the lasting impacts of...
Clackamas County opioid hospitalizations rise 18% from 2020-21

Oregon highest nationally in drug misuse but last in treatment access, health officials reportClackamas County's Public Health Division and local advocacy groups have released an advisory highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids which experts say are leading to an increasing number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid often manufactured into counterfeit pills designed to look like pharmaceutical-grade pain medications, is "similar to morphine," per county health officials, "but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can make a person stop breathing within minutes." On April 5, officials reported an 18% rise in opioid...
Labor Commissioner is referee for business vs. workers

Seven candidates are running to head the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.It's Oregon's mystery political job. One of five elected executive offices — alongside governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. The position has been around since 1903 — with different names. It has no term limits — one man served 24 years. Four Republicans and three Democrats held the job before it became a non-partisan office with the 1996 election. The mystery office? Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, commonly referred to by its acronym as "the BOLI." Often, the job is called by its...
Sandy Transit program administrator earns state recognition

Muna Rustam named outstanding employee of the year by the Oregon Transit Association Sandy Area Metro has a reason to celebrate. On March 22, the agency's program administrator Muna Rustam was named outstanding employee by the Oregon Transit Association. Rustam has worked for the city's public transportation department for almost seven years, starting as a transit assistant. "Muna received the Outstanding Employee award because she is outstanding," Sandy Transit Director Andi Howell said. "She just has this ability to see what is needed and jump in there and get it done. Working with someone who is willing to...
Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
Sandy Post

