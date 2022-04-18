ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Scottie Barnes reacts to ankle injury suffered in Game 1

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said rookie Scottie Barnes will not play in Game 2 of the playoffs on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a sprained left ankle.

Barnes appeared to have his ankle stepped on by 76ers center Joel Embiid during the fourth quarter on Saturday. He immediately went down in pain and needed assistance leaving the court. The Raptors eventually ruled him out of returning to the game.

Nurse said X-rays on Barnes’ ankle were negative. The team remains optimistic Barnes will be able to play again in the series; it appears the fourth pick in last year’s draft avoided a major injury.

He initially thought the injury was going to be severe.

I’m feeling alright mentally and physically. I’m getting better each and every day. I thought it was going to be bad. I hit the ground and I was like, ‘Damn!’ It was just the beginning, I was just getting started but after I was just still trying to have positive thoughts and keep myself into it.

Barnes recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and one blocked shot in 31 minutes of work during the Raptors’ 131-111 loss. He went 4-of-6 from the field, including 7-of-9 from the free-throw line, before leaving in the fourth quarter.

He has emerged as a key player for the Raptors this season and is among the finalists to win Rookie of the Year. Certainly, his absence on Monday will greatly affect the Raptors as the team looks to avoid going down 0-2 in the series.

Game 2 is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on TNT.

