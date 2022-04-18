ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove Youth Advisory Council gives kids a voice

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SgVhM_0fClYEWt00 'The youth give me a chance to see how it ought to be done and how it should be done.'

Forest Grove politics now involves voices born this century.

The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council gained official recognition earlier this year and now regularly pitches, presents and critiques the City Council from Generation Z's perspective.

"It's a good leadership and training exercise for kids interested in politics and change. Then when it comes to things like environmental problems and climate change, there are things that don't impact adults like they do kids. And while they impact us, we tend not to have a voice," said Johanna Peeters Weem, a senior at Forest Grove High School. "I know a lot of people my age of the opinion that they want to get out of Forest Grove, and I get that. They've lived here their whole life, but it's also our community, so it just feels good to take action and do something."

In March 2020 just before pandemic lockdowns hit, a group of Forest Grove students travelled to a National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C., where students from across the country exchanged ideas about influencing their communities.

"Talking with other kids, it was clear they had more representation in some of their local governments than we did," Peeters Weem said. "So when we got back to town, we started talking about forming something serious."

In January, the City Council passed an ordinance officially recognizing the YAC.

Among other accomplishments, the YAC members have already successfully lobbies for improvements to translation feature on the city website.

"In the short time they've been in existence, they've already led to improvement and revisions in how we're operating," said City Council President Malynda Wenzl, who teaches at Neil Armstrong Middle School. "As a councilor … trying to make policy for our whole community, I think having the youth council is showing the youth in the community that we're really intentional about creating room for them to share their views."

Youth council members said they're actively working on increasing access to parks and building solar energy capacity.

"It's really satisfying being able to see projects and ideas come to life that create real change. It's a a cool feeling, like, 'Whoa, we did that,'" said Sam Ruder, a junior at Forest Grove High School. "We're really excited to be working with local government to create positive change."

In Forest Grove, city boards and commissions, such as parks and recreation, forestry, or public arts, have a student liaison spot that includes a vote. Youth Advisory Council members said previously students were more intimidated about joining those boards on their own.

"We are trying to fill adult shoes and be more diverse and inclusive in how we think. The world is a completely different place than when some adults were growing up," said Anna Terry, a senior at Forest Grove High School. "Having that perspective from youth who have experienced things and seen how different policies and laws impact them and their friends, and then creating space for conversations and for our voices to be heard, I just think that's super-valuable."

The group had been meeting virtually every other week. This month, it started meeting in person on the first Wednesday of every month at Forest Grove High School.

For more information, contact Johanna.Peeters.Weem@gmail.com.

"I think they do a good job of teaching the adults sometimes how to play the game. You look at some of the political arena we're in today — and I get accused of this — we are somewhat childish at times," Mayor Pete Truax said. "The youth give me a chance to see how it ought to be done and how it should be done."

