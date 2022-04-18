LWV offers Vote411.org as useful voter tool

Can automated alerts and machine learning help midterm elections go smoothly and securely? That’s the hope of a Harvard University technology lab and Protect Democracy, a nonprofit focused on preserving democracy in the U.S. Each group offers its own free tool designed to monitor for any unwarranted changes to...
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
A poll commissioned by Must Read Alaska over the weekend shows that Sarah Palin has both a chance of winning the race for Congress, but also has a high negative factor and could hand the race to the leading candidate supported by Alaska Democrats — Al Gross. With campaigns...
Quality Journalism for Critical Times
In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […]
The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
The race for the second runoff spot was too early to call, after election officials paused counting early Wednesday morning. Completing the vote count will take at least a week, as mail ballots can arrive as late as April 12.
The Michigan Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit that argued the newly drawn state House districts give Republicans an unfair advantage. The lawsuit, filed by a group of voting rights advocates in February, asked the Michigan Supreme Court to order the commission to redraw the maps and make them fairer to Democrats.
(Reuters) - Republicans are vowing to spend record amounts in key state supreme court races this fall, seeking to take advantage of a favorable national political environment to elect conservative judges at the state level amid deep political divisions. A string of decisions throwing out Republican-drawn congressional maps in Ohio,...
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams cannot immediately begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under a state law passed last year because she is not yet her party's nominee, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Abrams and her One Georgia committee filed a lawsuit last month challenging the constitutionality of...
Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump-appointed federal judge deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association, struck down the national mask mandates for airplanes and public transportation. On Wednesday, President Biden reacted with the executive equivalent of a gigantic shrug.
The decision to wear a mask on public transit, Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire, is “up to them.”
Reporter: "Should people continue to wear masks on planes?"
Biden: "That's up to them." pic.twitter.com/SyEg4WUzxu
— The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022
Press Secretary Jen Psaki offered a slightly more robust response to one of...
After the Maryland Court of Appeals pushed back the date of the state’s primary election by three weeks, the head of the state’s board of elections has announced a new election timeline. The primary’s date was delayed because of multiple legal challenges over redistricting boundaries that still need...
Mike Allen of Axios, one of D.C.'s most venerated purveyors of conventional wisdom, dropped a big bomb last week when he wrote that Democrats who study polling are panicking over the possibility that Donald Trump could win the trifecta in 2024 and end up with a "compliant filibuster-proof Senate majority in January 2025" courtesy of what data analyst David Shor, best known for his "popularism" theory, predicted would be "a minority of the vote.
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Bureau of Elections is providing new tools to citizens to update their voter registrations as it continues carrying out extensive list maintenance initiatives that have resulted in the most accurate and complete voter list in state history. “Michigan’s voter registration list is more accurate...
Comments / 0