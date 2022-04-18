What To Blow Your NYS Tax Return On

Today, April 18th marks the official deadline to file your taxes and get a chance at some serious returns. Tax Day was first implemented back in 1913 after the ratification of the 16th Amendment. This year’s holiday falls later than normal (usually taxes must be filed by April 15th) because of Emancipation Day in Washington.

And if you’re wondering how to blow the recent amount of money deposited into your bank account, see below for some exciting ideas!

Go on a private helicopter ride over the best city in the world and take in aerial views like never before! See all your favorite landmarks like Yankee Stadium, Central Park, Madison Square Garden, Times Square, The Chrysler Building, The Empire State Building and more with your friendly and of course, very experienced pilot. Fly during the day, or see the city dazzling below if you go on a night ride. Book your trip here !

Treat yourself to a luxurious dining experience from Chef Masa at one of NYC’s most expensive restaurants! Offering high-end Japanese cuisine, you can choose from their $750/per person Omakase or $950/per person Hinoki Counter Experience. Gain satisfaction from the beautifully arranged plates contrasting with the space’s simple design to really highlight the food rather than the decor. Make your reservation here .

Swipe your card down Fifth Avenue

What better time to shop for an entire new wardrobe than after spring cleaning? As they say, out with the old, in with the new! Strut your stuff down Fifth Avenue and do more than window shop this time around. From Tiffany & Co. to the Apple Store flagship, there’s no end to the amount of fun you can have on one of the country’s most famous stretches of retail.

Cruise around the city’s waterways in a floating hot tub thanks to New York jet ski company Sea the City. The one-of-a-kind experience features a 40′ boat equipped with two bubbling hot tubs that hold up to eight people. The 90 minute ride is BYOB and makes for an unforgettable sightseeing trip that lends itself as the perfect photo-op! Find out more here .

However…

Though we all dream of a fat sum being deposited into our accounts after the nation’s most frustrating holiday (Tax Day)—I mean seriously April, wasn’t Easter with the in-laws enough frustration for one month—it’s often the case that New Yorkers have steep rents to pay and piling bills to eat up their tax returns.

So if you’re spending most of your return on the price of living in NYC (which is so worth it), there’s still a few things you can blow the remaining cash on it, to feel like you’re living large in the big city.

Visit a pay-as-you-wish museum

NYC has tons of incredible museums to explore. Fortunately, many offer unbeatable deals for tri-state area residents to experience their wonderful exhibits. From the Met to the Brooklyn Museum, suggestive pricing is offered for general admission. Beyond pay-as-you-wish deals, tons of places offer free entry either daily or on special days. See here for 20 free museums across NYC .

Order dollar slice

Don’t mind the price tag, because when it comes to dollar slice, taste isn’t sacrificed! A New Yorker favorite, dollar slice can be found on practically every NYC block. And if you’ve only got a bit of cash to spare, it’s the perfect go-to spot for a meal.

Head to happy hour

Because we all love a good deal on drinks! Happy Hour is the perfect activity when you’ve only got a few bucks to spare but you still want to enjoy time with friends and a refreshing cocktail. From $5 margaritas to $1 oysters, there’s tons of light bites and drinks to be enjoyed well below their usual costs! See here for our full list of NYC’s best happy hour deals.

Score cheap Broadway tickets

Adore the theater but don’t love the steep prices? Get a chance to see an awe-inspiring Broadway show at a fraction of the price with these few tips and tricks:

Enter a show’s digital lottery

Look at less popular showtimes

Visit the TKTS booth

See even more ways to score your dream tickets here .

If you still need to file, you have until the rest of the day to do so. Learn more about filing and if you’re eligible to file for free here .