ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What To Blow Your NYS Tax Return On

By Justine Golata
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1re1Ni_0fClTgaO00

Today, April 18th marks the official deadline to file your taxes and get a chance at some serious returns. Tax Day was first implemented back in 1913 after the ratification of the 16th Amendment. This year’s holiday falls later than normal (usually taxes must be filed by April 15th) because of Emancipation Day in Washington.

And if you’re wondering how to blow the recent amount of money deposited into your bank account, see below for some exciting ideas!

Take a helicopter tour over NYC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zER19_0fClTgaO00
Unsplash via Riley Farabaugh

Go on a private helicopter ride over the best city in the world and take in aerial views like never before! See all your favorite landmarks like Yankee Stadium, Central Park, Madison Square Garden, Times Square, The Chrysler Building, The Empire State Building and more with your friendly and of course, very experienced pilot. Fly during the day, or see the city dazzling below if you go on a night ride. Book your trip here !

Dine at Masa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElRub_0fClTgaO00
Masanyc.com

Treat yourself to a luxurious dining experience from Chef Masa at one of NYC’s most expensive restaurants! Offering high-end Japanese cuisine, you can choose from their $750/per person Omakase or $950/per person Hinoki Counter Experience. Gain satisfaction from the beautifully arranged plates contrasting with the space’s simple design to really highlight the food rather than the decor. Make your reservation here .

Swipe your card down Fifth Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ob8r_0fClTgaO00
Unsplash via Rémi Thorel

What better time to shop for an entire new wardrobe than after spring cleaning? As they say, out with the old, in with the new! Strut your stuff down Fifth Avenue and do more than window shop this time around. From Tiffany & Co. to the Apple Store flagship, there’s no end to the amount of fun you can have on one of the country’s most famous stretches of retail.

Sail around NYC via hot tub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQ4Ia_0fClTgaO00
Instagram / @seathecity

Cruise around the city’s waterways in a floating hot tub thanks to New York jet ski company Sea the City. The one-of-a-kind experience features a 40′ boat equipped with two bubbling hot tubs that hold up to eight people. The 90 minute ride is BYOB and makes for an unforgettable sightseeing trip that lends itself as the perfect photo-op! Find out more here .

However…

Though we all dream of a fat sum being deposited into our accounts after the nation’s most frustrating holiday (Tax Day)—I mean seriously April, wasn’t Easter with the in-laws enough frustration for one month—it’s often the case that New Yorkers have steep rents to pay and piling bills to eat up their tax returns.

So if you’re spending most of your return on the price of living in NYC (which is so worth it), there’s still a few things you can blow the remaining cash on it, to feel like you’re living large in the big city.

Visit a pay-as-you-wish museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mABKt_0fClTgaO00
Facebook / The Metropolitan Museum of Art

NYC has tons of incredible museums to explore. Fortunately, many offer unbeatable deals for tri-state area residents to experience their wonderful exhibits. From the Met to the Brooklyn Museum, suggestive pricing is offered for general admission. Beyond pay-as-you-wish deals, tons of places offer free entry either daily or on special days. See here for 20 free museums across NYC .

Order dollar slice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJkU7_0fClTgaO00
Shutterstock via rblfmr

Don’t mind the price tag, because when it comes to dollar slice, taste isn’t sacrificed! A New Yorker favorite, dollar slice can be found on practically every NYC block. And if you’ve only got a bit of cash to spare, it’s the perfect go-to spot for a meal.

Head to happy hour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cedvH_0fClTgaO00
Unsplash via Drew Beamer

Because we all love a good deal on drinks! Happy Hour is the perfect activity when you’ve only got a few bucks to spare but you still want to enjoy time with friends and a refreshing cocktail. From $5 margaritas to $1 oysters, there’s tons of light bites and drinks to be enjoyed well below their usual costs! See here for our full list of NYC’s best happy hour deals.

Score cheap Broadway tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fguyn_0fClTgaO00
Facebook/ WICKED The Musical

Adore the theater but don’t love the steep prices? Get a chance to see an awe-inspiring Broadway show at a fraction of the price with these few tips and tricks:

  • Enter a show’s digital lottery
  • Look at less popular showtimes
  • Visit the TKTS booth

See even more ways to score your dream tickets here .

If you still need to file, you have until the rest of the day to do so. Learn more about filing and if you’re eligible to file for free here .

See also: Many Broadway Shows Will Stop Checking Vaccination Status After April 30

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Washington State
Secret NYC

The World’s Skinniest Supertall Skyscraper Adds To NYC Iconic Skyline

Residential tower at 111 West 57th, otherwise known as Steinway Tower, has been under construction for nearly a decade and it’s finally ready for residents. Towering 1,428 feet over Central Park on Billionaires’ Row, Steinway Tower has made history upon completion as the world’s skinniest supertall skyscraper. According to dezeen , it’s also the second tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Outdoor Flea Markets In NYC For A Perfect Weekend Afternoon

Flea markets are arguably some of the best places to find interesting treasures. Whether you’re looking for something vintage, unique, or downright weird, you’re bound to find something at a flea market, and NYC’s markets are one of the best ways to get a closer look at the city’s culture. A sunny, weekend afternoon is best spent outdoors exploring, so be sure to check out one of these outdoor flea markets in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Day#Tiffany Co#Landmarks#Yankee Stadium#Nyc Unsplash#Japanese#Omakase#Hinoki Counter Experience#Fifth Avenue Unsplash
Secret NYC

20 Free Museums In NYC To Up Your Art Intake

A New York City outing can quickly break the bank between starting your day off with a much-needed coffee , doing some shopping, and enjoying some al fresco dining . The good thing is some of the best things in life actually are free. Whether it’s free admission every day or a once-a-month sort of deal, you can view some amazing art at these 20 free museums in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Underrated LIC Park Has The Best Views Of The Manhattan Skyline

Nothing quite matches the feeling you get in your chest when you see the New York City skyline. And though you’ve surely viewed it from many different angles, whether an observation deck, rooftop or driving in from one of the bridges, you may not know that one of the best spots to take it in is in a Queens park (at least for views of the East Side!)
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

15 Best Manhattan Plant Shops To Turn Your Home Into A Jungle

Being a plant mom is a rewarding job! Watching your plants grow with the right care and nurturing is super satisfying, and even if there are some fails along the way a home isn’t truly complete without some plants scattered about. Here are some of the best plant shops in Manhattan so you can turn your home into your very own jungle oasis!
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Secret NYC

NYC’s Best Dog-Friendly Bars, Cafés, And Restaurants To Hang With Your Pup

One of the best parts about the weather warming up is seeing all the fluffy pups walking around the city, and they deserve to have a day out in the sun just as much as we do! Fortunately for our four-legged friends there are ton of places around the city beyond the dog park that are dog-friendly and are perfect for going out on a doggy date. These are the best dog-friendly bars, cafés, and restaurants in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A Massive Blue Gardening Trowel Is In The Middle Of Rockefeller Center

Say hello to spring with this whimsical new public art installation in Rockefeller Center!. Plantoir, Blue first made its appearance on Friday, March 18, and will be visible in the iconic plaza through Friday, May 6 . Created by married artists Claes Oldenburg & Coosje van Bruggen, “Plantoir, Blue” is their interpretation of the gardening tool in motion, almost making it seem like the trowel “fell from the sky” as it stands erect with its shovel end in the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Places With The Best 360° Views Of New York City

Any view of NYC is wondrous in and of itself, but perhaps the most astounding are the ones that allow you to take it in from every angle, allll the way around . With brand new observation decks and immersive observatory experiences opening the past few years, there has never before been so many options for seeing the NYC skyline in 360 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A 20-Foot Greenery-Covered Tower Is Coming To Times Square

Times Square will soon be home to a 20-foot tower covered in a cascade of mountain laurel, a species of flowering plant. Created by Cuban-born artist Raúl Cordero, this installation, titled THE POEM, is designed to tame the sensory overload one experiences when in Times Square. Inside the structure you’ll find an illuminated haiku paired with an open patch of sky overhead—an unexpected oasis providing viewers with a brief sense of relief from the contrasting hustle and bustle of the surrounding area.
VISUAL ART
Secret NYC

‘American Dream’ Mega-Mall To Open A 300-Foot Ferris Wheel Overlooking The NYC Skyline

New Jersey’s 3 million-square-foot mega-mall, ‘American Dream,’ will open a towering new ferris wheel overlooking the NYC skyline. Titled ‘Dream Wheel,’ the exciting attraction will consist of 27 climate-controlled gondolas, all offering a front row seat to stunning sights you can’t find anywhere else. According to American Dream, a ride on the wheel will last for a half hour and each gondola fits up to 16 passengers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
801
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy