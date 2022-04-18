This L.A. Based Non-Profit Donated Much-Needed Supplies To Ukraine

With the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe , the need for resources and aid is growing for refugees and other Ukrainians whose lives have been changed since the war began. Amongst these refugees are millions of children. A local Los Angeles recognizes this need and is lending a significant helping hand.

On Saturday, the Children Of War Foundation donated several pallets of much-needed supplies to Ukraine. The pallets included infant formula, bottles, and other critical items such as medical and surgical supplies.

The foundation stated on their Instagram this past Sunday, “ …We sent over $300k in critical surgical and medical supplies that will be delivered to our partner hospitals and ambulance services in Ukraine. The items included will be used for burn injury care, orthopedic care and neurosurgery, among other cases. ”

The Children Of War Foundation has been around for over a decade and works to bring aid to communities impacte d by war, poverty, natural disaster, and climate change.

In an interview with ABC 7 , a volunteer for the foundation by the name of James Axiotis stated, “We work with local communities or any country we need to get into and find out ‘what do they need?’ quickly and sustainably…” he continued, “We go wherever the crisis is… and right now the crisis is in Ukraine.”

He also points that none of this would be possible if it were not for the time put in by volunteers and the donations made by the people of the community.

The foundation is also currently raising money for their ambulance service support in Ukraine. If you would like to donate or volunteer for Children Of War Foundation, that information can be found here or linked in their Instagram bio.