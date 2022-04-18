Notre Dame's top five offensive lineman since 1992

Depending on who you ask Notre Dame is known as being “Tight End U” or “Offensive Line U”. Some will even tell you that it’s in fact both as the Fighting Irish football program has turned out incredible talent at both positions for decades and decades.

If you weren’t aware, and I’m guessing you most likely weren’t, April 18 is known nationally as National Lineman Appreciation Day.

From LinemanAppreciationDay.com:

National Lineman Appreciation Day is a time to express our utmost appreciation to the great men and women that work so hard for us every day. It’s our honor to celebrate the hard work, innovation, and dedication of Electrical Lineworkers. #thankalineman

Although it isn’t intended for linemen on a football team, we’ve decided to take the opportunity to show some appreciation for a few of the best offensive lineman Notre Dame has ever had.

I would be lying if I said I could begin to fairly evaluate offensive linemen from before I was watching football so here is my list of top-five Notre Dame offensive linemen since 1992. When the list of those left off is as good as this one will be, that tells you just how much talent Notre Dame has had on the offensive front historically.

5. Ryan Harris

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Picking the fifth member of this list was incredibly difficult as there plenty of worthy candidates. Ryan Harris was part of Notre Dame’s stellar recruiting class in 2003 that saw the likes of Brady Quinn, Jeff samardzija, Tom zbikowski, and Victor Abiamiri end up with the Irish. Harris had the longest NFL career of any of those former Notre Dame stars after starting at tackle during his time in South Bend. jeff faine, Mike McGlinchey, and plenty of others make a strong case but Harris was the best member of Notre Dame’s offensive line that played a big part in Charlie Weis’ early success.

4. Ronnie Stanley

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Stanley was a force at Notre Dame, starting one year at right tackle before taking over on the left side for a man who is still to come on this list. Stanley easily would have been drafted after his junior year but stayed for the 2015 and saw his stock rise even further as he wound up being selected sixth overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL draft.

3. Zack Martin

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

OK, so just how strong is this list? A future Pro Football Hall-of-Famer is third on it. Zack Martin was among the best offensive tackles in all of college football during his time at Notre Dame, being a key part in the Irish going 12-0 in the 2012 regular season. He was then key in Notre Dame allowing just eight sacks the entire 2013 season, the best in all of college football. Martin has starred at guard for the Dallas Cowboys since 2014 and is on a trajectory that will see him one day enshrined in Canton.

2. Quenton Nelson

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Really any of the top-three on this list could be put at No. 1 and there would be a valid argument. If you think Quenton Nelson’s NFL highlights are insane then his college highlights would be as equally entertaining for you. Nelson started for three seasons at Notre Dame and based off his epic level of play, became the highest-ever drafted offensive guard in the 2018 NFL draft.

1. Aaron Taylor

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

aaron taylor was a first-team All-American in both 1992 and 1993 and the best lineman on Notre Dame’s 1993 team that was worthy of being named a national champion. Taylor’s NFL career last just six seasons but during his time at Notre Dame there wasn’t a better offensive lineman in all of college football. Taylor was named a member of the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021.