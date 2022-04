The celebrity sightings in Saratoga Springs are starting early this year. Usually, once we are deep into summer, we will have several celebrity sightings in the Spa City. Whether it's SPAC performers out and about in Saratoga (Remember when Luke Bryan was spotted at the Wilton Mall?) or celebrities taking in a day of horse racing at Saratoga Race Course, we get our fair share of summer celebrity sightings. But as we are just getting started with spring, a very high-profile English journalist and TV broadcaster has been spending some time in downtown Saratoga and showing some love for the city and the Adelphi Hotel.

