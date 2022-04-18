Gainesville barely makes top 10 on list of South's best college towns

Gainesville used to be one of the best college towns in the South. But now new luxury apartments have run amuck on University Avenue, causing the city to lose its amazing college town allure. Southern Living dropped its list of the South’s best college towns in 2022 and Gainesville barely made the top 10. Here is what they had to say:

Nowhere did they mention Midtown. The area has suffered drastically as it has seen hallowed establishments like The Swamp Restaurant and many others be torn down in exchange for luxury apartments minutes away from campus.

Sadly, this problem won’t go away anytime soon as these new complexes will start gunning for popular bars and nightclubs in the heart of Midtown soon like the Salty Dog Saloon, Balls and FAT DADDY’S. Midtown is still an extremely popular place for students despite the University of Florida’s ascension in the public universities rankings.

Gainesville should see it keep dropping in these types of rankings if they don’t put a stop to all these luxury apartment complexes from taking over.

