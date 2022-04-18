ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

Florida lands commitment from this underrated WR prospect

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ExWGx_0fClK8g000

Head coach Billy Napier landed the first commitment of his significant bump class. A coach’s bump class is usually the best recruiting class he will have with a new school since it’s almost impossible for other schools to negatively recruit against him. He and Florida gained their first pledge in their 2023 recruiting class from three-star wide receiver Tyree Patterson.

The Eustis, Florida, native is ranked as the 571st overall prospect and as the 79th best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Patterson, as of writing, only holds scholarship offers from the Gators, Liberty, Massachusetts and North Texas.

However, he hasn’t camped much, which plays a big factor in how prospects are ranked by recruiting services. He also had a junior season where he caught 53 passes for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns. Since it’s early in the cycle, Patterson could always see his stock rise. Sports Illustrated named Patterson as one of 12 prospects that impressed at the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp.

It’s questionable why Napier and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert took his commitment in April, but Florida fans should relax as long as the Gators pair Patterson with a bunch of ballers like four-stars Hykeem Williams, Eugene Wilson, Tyler Williams and Aidan Mizell. The Gators plan to sign a deep wide receiver class this cycle.

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Big-Time Commitment On Sunday

Class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced his commitment to Ohio State. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout declared his decision in a Twitter post thanking his family, friends, and coaching staff at Wireglass Ranch High School. “I have dreamed of this day and saying these words since...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Eustis, FL
Sports
City
Eustis, FL
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida College Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Keary Colbert
Person
Tyler Williams
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Florida Gators#Espn#American Football#College Football#Wr#Sports Illustrated
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida rising in this 4-star wide receiver's recruitment

Florida, head coach Billy Napier and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert are trying to add some playmakers at wideout in the 2023 recruiting cycle after former head coach Dan Mullen struggled to recruit some to his roster. One name that the Gators would love to add is four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. He hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is ranked as the 39th best player overall and as the sixth-best receiver, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Cornerback Is Transferring To LSU

We have breaking news in the college football world. A former Ohio State defensive back is leaving Columbus for Baton Rouge to play for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Sevyn Banks, a former four-star recruit from the 2018 cycle, will be playing for Louisiana State University this upcoming season. He told On3 Recruits today that he’s becoming a Tiger.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy