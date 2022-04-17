MWC Championship Football

Related
UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment
A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Hawaii baseball puts eight game winning streak on the line against former conference rival Fresno State
Hawaii will take on Fresno State for the second time in the 2022 season on Tuesday.
Idaho Falls Baseball takes late lead to defeat Madison on the road 6-5
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers extended its 5A District 5-6 lead to a full game Saturday with a clutch 6-5 win over the Madison Bobcats, highlighted by Eliot Jones' go-ahead two-run home run in the 7th inning. Much of the game was back-and-forth before then, especially early....
Fort Morgan Times
Three-star wideout and son of NFL Hall of Famer commits to Colorado State football program
FORT COLLINS –– It’s apparently never too late for a collegiate football program to continue filling its incoming recruiting class. Though Colorado State football is currently wrapping up spring practice –– with Saturday’s camp-closing scrimmage approaching –– the Rams bolstered their 2022 roster over the weekend when touted high school prospect Rex Haynes expressed intentions to join CSU on Saturday.
USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles shot multiple times at party
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback
With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
John Daly's son — who has played one college golf tournament — signs NIL deal with Hooters
John Daly II has played exactly one tournament for the University of Arkansas and posted just a single round under par during that event, but that didn’t stop the freshman from signing a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, an agreement that was announced on Tuesday. The son of...
Montana State gets commitment from FBS transfer running back Kaegun Williams
Kaegun Williams, a running back who previously played at San Diego State, announced his commitment to Montana State on Sunday. Williams is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound graduate transfer who attended Cedar Hill (Texas) High School before signing with SDSU, a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mountain West. He joins a team with a talented but uncertain group of running backs. Williams was a three-star recruit out of high...
NFL Teams falling in love with Alontae Taylor’s speed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor ran a blazing 4.36 forty yard dash time at the NFL Scouting combine. The strong showing in Indianapolis has Taylor climbing teams’ draft boards according to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell. In his latest mock draft Campbell has Taylor being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the […]
Around the Valley: Saucon Valley grad Jaime Wohlbach carves niche as a top college softball coach
Jaime Wohlbach has been around the country and world teaching and promoting the game of softball. She has been an assistant coach for Peru’s national team at the Women’s Softball World Championships and also led the USA Northeast Region team at the U12 All-American Games in 2017 and 2018. She has participated in camps and clinics in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, New Zealand, the ...
Arizona State basketball lands 7-foot Nevada transfer Warren Washington
With the defection of forward Jalen Graham and the departure of graduated forward Kimani Lawrence, Arizona State has been in the market for reinforcements in the paint. They landed one as Nevada transfer Warren Washington indicated on social media he is headed to Tempe. Washington, a 7-foot, 225-pounder, averaged 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds...
