Bozeman, MT

MWC Championship Football

By AP
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago
Montana State gets commitment from FBS transfer running back Kaegun Williams

Williams is the fifth 2021-22 MSU commit from Texas and the second running back.

Kaegun Williams, a running back who previously played at San Diego State, announced his commitment to Montana State on Sunday. Williams is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound graduate transfer who attended Cedar Hill (Texas) High School before signing with SDSU, a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mountain West. He joins a team with a talented but uncertain group of running backs. Williams was a three-star recruit out of high...
BOZEMAN, MT
Key West, FL
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

