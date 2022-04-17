ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego St Football

By AP
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwaVb_0fClHmju00

Kaegun Williams, pictured against Hawaii on Nov. 6 in Honolulu, has transferred from San Diego State to Montana State.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Three-star wideout and son of NFL Hall of Famer commits to Colorado State football program

FORT COLLINS –– It’s apparently never too late for a collegiate football program to continue filling its incoming recruiting class. Though Colorado State football is currently wrapping up spring practice –– with Saturday’s camp-closing scrimmage approaching –– the Rams bolstered their 2022 roster over the weekend when touted high school prospect Rex Haynes expressed intentions to join CSU on Saturday.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Football
State
Montana State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise State Announces Legendary Alum as Assistant Coach

Boise State's mens basketball program is coming off of a red hot year of success. After a rough start to the season, Head Coach Leon Rice turned the season around--shuffling the lineup, calling upon his veteran players, and even putting faith into a freshman who turned out to be a major star.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello soccer player Yzabella Lucero signs with Evergreen State College

Right around the time the pandemic gripped the world, Yzabella Lucero had something like a revelation. She had played soccer nearly all her life, but she had taken a break over these last two seasons, her freshman and sophomore years at Highland. There, she joined the cheer team, which went to state — exactly the results she was hoping for. But ahead of her junior year, something occurred to Lucero. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#American Football#San Diego St Football
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
606
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy