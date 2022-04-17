San Diego St Football

Related
Hawaii beach volleyball wins Husky Invitational
The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team closed out its regular season with a Husky Invitational title in Seattle on Sunday.
Hawaii softball closes UC Riverside series with doubleheader split
The UH softball team won a game and lost a game at UC Riverside on Saturday.
Fort Morgan Times
Three-star wideout and son of NFL Hall of Famer commits to Colorado State football program
FORT COLLINS –– It’s apparently never too late for a collegiate football program to continue filling its incoming recruiting class. Though Colorado State football is currently wrapping up spring practice –– with Saturday’s camp-closing scrimmage approaching –– the Rams bolstered their 2022 roster over the weekend when touted high school prospect Rex Haynes expressed intentions to join CSU on Saturday.
Hawaii baseball puts eight game winning streak on the line against former conference rival Fresno State
Hawaii will take on Fresno State for the second time in the 2022 season on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt plans to transfer to Sacramento State
Former Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt has a new home. The third-year sophomore announced on social media that he’s transferring to Sacramento State. The Hornets play in the Big Sky Conference, with schools such as Portland State, Eastern Washington and Montana. Sacramento State, 11-18 last season, recently hired Oklahoma assistant David Patrick as its coach.
USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles shot multiple times at party
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Boise State Announces Legendary Alum as Assistant Coach
Boise State's mens basketball program is coming off of a red hot year of success. After a rough start to the season, Head Coach Leon Rice turned the season around--shuffling the lineup, calling upon his veteran players, and even putting faith into a freshman who turned out to be a major star.
Pocatello soccer player Yzabella Lucero signs with Evergreen State College
Right around the time the pandemic gripped the world, Yzabella Lucero had something like a revelation. She had played soccer nearly all her life, but she had taken a break over these last two seasons, her freshman and sophomore years at Highland. There, she joined the cheer team, which went to state — exactly the results she was hoping for. But ahead of her junior year, something occurred to Lucero. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Montana State golfer Kameryn Basye earns second straight All-Big Sky third-team honor
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Montana State junior Kameryn Basye was named to the Big Sky Conference women's golf all-conference team on Monday, the league announced. The honor is Basye's second of her career. She claimed a third-team accolade a season ago. Basye has improved on her scoring average of 76.75...
Hawaii men’s volleyball set to host Big West Conference Tournament for second consecutive year
Hawaii will host the Big West Conference tournament for the second year in a row.
Arizona State basketball lands 7-foot Nevada transfer Warren Washington
With the defection of forward Jalen Graham and the departure of graduated forward Kimani Lawrence, Arizona State has been in the market for reinforcements in the paint. They landed one as Nevada transfer Warren Washington indicated on social media he is headed to Tempe. Washington, a 7-foot, 225-pounder, averaged 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
606
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0