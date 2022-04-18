Boise man sentenced to prison for second-degree murder

BOISE — A 23-year-old man was sentenced Monday to up to 40 years in prison for killing a man in March of last year.

Matthew Crawford, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February as part of a plea agreement, intended to rob 24-year-old Guy Lopez II on March 15, 2021, according to a press release, but the robbery went awry and Crawford killed Lopez.

Crawford and Devoune Mosley met Lopez on the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive in Boise, where they intended to attack Lopez and steal Xanax from him, according to KTVB.COM . But Lopez fought back, and Crawford shot at him six times, hitting him twice and causing fatal injuries.

Crawford must serve 15 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin also ordered the defendant to pay $16,838 in restitution and a $5,000 civil fine.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Lopez’s family and friends,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release. “Thank you for the quick and impressive response from Boise Police Patrol Officers at the scene that day, and the Boise Police Detectives for their thorough investigation, which allowed my office to ensure justice was served.”

Mosley, who was with Crawford when he killed Lopez, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday, according to court records.