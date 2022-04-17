MWC Championship Football

Related
UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment
A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
How Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio honed his football instincts
John Torchio’s been giving out some homework assignments this spring. The University of Wisconsin senior safety is the elder statesman of his position group, and that experience puts more responsibility on his plate. He’s been fine allowing those before him such as Collin Wilder, Scott Nelson and Eric Burrell be the leader, but now it’s his turn. He’s invited his fellow safeties to the defensive backs’ meeting room at least...
Watch now: Badgers safety John Torchio describes how he views his leadership role
Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio discusses stepping into a leadership role after the Badgers lost so many vocal players from last year's team.
Tucsonan Jonah Miller leaving Oregon football program after one season
One of the most highly-rated offensive line prospects in recent Tucson history is on the move. Jonah Miller announced Monday that he is leaving the Oregon Ducks after a redshirt season. The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Miller did not announce his next school. I appreciate my teammates and my coaches for all they’ve done for me, I’ve entered the Transfer Portal Thank you Eugene💚 pic.twitter.com/S38RUEEcEt— jonahmiller (@jonahmiller17) April 18, 2022 ...
USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles shot multiple times at party
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback
With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
John Daly's son — who has played one college golf tournament — signs NIL deal with Hooters
John Daly II has played exactly one tournament for the University of Arkansas and posted just a single round under par during that event, but that didn’t stop the freshman from signing a name, image, likeness deal with Hooters, an agreement that was announced on Tuesday. The son of...
Southern California 2023 OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai commits to Arizona Wildcats
Arizona has landed its first offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night on Twitter. After a great unofficial Visit this Past weekend , I am proud to say that I will be COMMITTING to THE University of Arizona ! TMU! @giant_skillz @Giantskillz_RML @ArizonaFBall @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @247Sports - BEARDOWN🔵🔴 #LLM🕊 #WVC pic.twitter.com/qQWXfK1sNV— Siaosi Rhino Tapaatoutai (@Rhin0_An0malyyy) April 19, 2022 Tapa'atoutai also had offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Hawaii, UNLV and New Mexico State. He isn't rated by 247Sports.com's ranking services. Tapa'atoutai is the fourth commit of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman, three-star Texas safety Canyon Moses and three-star L.A.-area safety Justin Johnson.
Sam excited for next journey, embracing challenges in new world
In 2015, Michael Sam saw his final professional snap as a player for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, a moment he didn’t think would occur so early in his career. Sam knew his playing days were over, but three years later a door opened for the former Missouri football standout. “After time, when I realized that I was not going to be playing as a player, I wanted to be involved in some way, whether that’s working in a front office or...
Watch now: Badgers safety Owen Arnett on his transition from prep LB to the college secondary
Wisconsin redshirt freshman safety Owen Arnett details his move from high school linebacker to college safety.
NU women's programs are finding great success. The major men's programs are not. Trev Alberts was asked why
Two days after the Nebraska baseball team dropped to 13-21 this season and one day after the Husker softball team improved to 33-9, Trev Alberts was asked on his radio show about the state of athletics at NU. Specifically, the first-year Husker athletic director was asked by a caller Monday why the Husker women's programs are having so much success, and why the men's biggest programs collectively are not. "It's...
Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys
LARAMIE – There are 13 players from Nebraska on Wyoming’s current roster. Nine of the Cornhusker State imports are from Omaha or surrounding cities and suburbs on the eastern side of the state, including incoming four-star offensive line recruit DeShawn Woods and touted quarterback prospect Caden Becker. UW head coach Craig Bohl, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, considers Sabastian Harsh more of an in-state recruit. ...
Idaho Falls Baseball takes late lead to defeat Madison on the road 6-5
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Tigers extended its 5A District 5-6 lead to a full game Saturday with a clutch 6-5 win over the Madison Bobcats, highlighted by Eliot Jones' go-ahead two-run home run in the 7th inning. Much of the game was back-and-forth before then, especially early....
Hawaii baseball puts eight game winning streak on the line against former conference rival Fresno State
Hawaii will take on Fresno State for the second time in the 2022 season on Tuesday.
Wyoming ranks 10th in economic competitiveness report
(The Center Square) – Wyoming is among the most economically competitive states, according to a new ranking. The Cowboy State ranks 10th in the 2022 "Rich States, Poor States" report, an evaluation of states based on economic performance and outlook that was published Monday by the conservative group American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon touted his state's small government approach to governance in a statement provided to...
Three-star wideout and son of NFL Hall of Famer commits to Colorado State football program
FORT COLLINS –– It’s apparently never too late for a collegiate football program to continue filling its incoming recruiting class. Though Colorado State football is currently wrapping up spring practice –– with Saturday’s camp-closing scrimmage approaching –– the Rams bolstered their 2022 roster over the weekend when touted high school prospect Rex Haynes expressed intentions to join CSU on Saturday.
NFL Teams falling in love with Alontae Taylor’s speed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor ran a blazing 4.36 forty yard dash time at the NFL Scouting combine. The strong showing in Indianapolis has Taylor climbing teams’ draft boards according to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell. In his latest mock draft Campbell has Taylor being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the […]
Kansas baseball releases new uniforms honoring the historic Kansas City Monarchs for the Buck O'Neil Classic on April 19.
