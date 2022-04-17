San Diego St Football

Related
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL・
UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment
A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
Tucsonan Jonah Miller leaving Oregon football program after one season
One of the most highly-rated offensive line prospects in recent Tucson history is on the move. Jonah Miller announced Monday that he is leaving the Oregon Ducks after a redshirt season. The 6-foot-7-inch, 260-pound Miller did not announce his next school. I appreciate my teammates and my coaches for all they’ve done for me, I’ve entered the Transfer Portal Thank you Eugene💚 pic.twitter.com/S38RUEEcEt— jonahmiller (@jonahmiller17) April 18, 2022 ...
Boise State Announces Legendary Alum as Assistant Coach
Boise State's mens basketball program is coming off of a red hot year of success. After a rough start to the season, Head Coach Leon Rice turned the season around--shuffling the lineup, calling upon his veteran players, and even putting faith into a freshman who turned out to be a major star.
Montana State gets commitment from FBS transfer running back Kaegun Williams
Kaegun Williams, a running back who previously played at San Diego State, announced his commitment to Montana State on Sunday. Williams is a 5-foot-9, 195-pound graduate transfer who attended Cedar Hill (Texas) High School before signing with SDSU, a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mountain West. He joins a team with a talented but uncertain group of running backs. Williams was a three-star recruit out of high...
USC basketball recruit Aaliyah Gayles shot multiple times at party
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
East Oregonian
Pendleton's Jennings is taking his talents to BYU
PENDLETON — Sam Jennings spent a good amount of time looking at colleges and what they had to offer. Pendleton’s elite javelin thrower knew he found the right place at BYU, and the fact that Provo, Utah, has a half dozen or so miniature golf courses sweetened the deal.
Southern California 2023 OT Rhino Tapa'atoutai commits to Arizona Wildcats
Arizona has landed its first offensive lineman for the 2023 recruiting class. Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai, a 6-foot-5-inch, 280-pound offensive tackle from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, committed to the Wildcats Monday night on Twitter. After a great unofficial Visit this Past weekend , I am proud to say that I will be COMMITTING to THE University of Arizona ! TMU! @giant_skillz @Giantskillz_RML @ArizonaFBall @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @247Sports - BEARDOWN🔵🔴 #LLM🕊 #WVC pic.twitter.com/qQWXfK1sNV— Siaosi Rhino Tapaatoutai (@Rhin0_An0malyyy) April 19, 2022 Tapa'atoutai also had offers from San Diego State, Colorado, Hawaii, UNLV and New Mexico State. He isn't rated by 247Sports.com's ranking services. Tapa'atoutai is the fourth commit of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class, joining four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman, three-star Texas safety Canyon Moses and three-star L.A.-area safety Justin Johnson.
Watch now: Badgers safety Owen Arnett on his transition from prep LB to the college secondary
Wisconsin redshirt freshman safety Owen Arnett details his move from high school linebacker to college safety.
Sam excited for next journey, embracing challenges in new world
In 2015, Michael Sam saw his final professional snap as a player for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, a moment he didn’t think would occur so early in his career. Sam knew his playing days were over, but three years later a door opened for the former Missouri football standout. “After time, when I realized that I was not going to be playing as a player, I wanted to be involved in some way, whether that’s working in a front office or...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's 13th spring practice
One could see the hope for the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense during an 11-on-11, move-the-ball drill late in Tuesday’s practice. Redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz engineered a nine-play drive, twice converting third downs with sharp passes and showing quick decision-making. That drive stalled in the red zone after a dropped pass on a drag route by tailback Julius Davis and a pass short of the sticks on the final play, but it was a nice bounce back for Mertz after a shaky start...
baseballunis.jpeg
Kansas baseball releases new uniforms honoring the historic Kansas City Monarchs for the Buck O'Neil Classic on April 19.
Wyoming defensive end Sabastian Harsh making most of opportunities with Cowboys
LARAMIE – There are 13 players from Nebraska on Wyoming’s current roster. Nine of the Cornhusker State imports are from Omaha or surrounding cities and suburbs on the eastern side of the state, including incoming four-star offensive line recruit DeShawn Woods and touted quarterback prospect Caden Becker. UW head coach Craig Bohl, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, considers Sabastian Harsh more of an in-state recruit. ...
Wyoming ranks 10th in economic competitiveness report
(The Center Square) – Wyoming is among the most economically competitive states, according to a new ranking. The Cowboy State ranks 10th in the 2022 "Rich States, Poor States" report, an evaluation of states based on economic performance and outlook that was published Monday by the conservative group American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon touted his state's small government approach to governance in a statement provided to...
Former Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt plans to transfer to Sacramento State
Former Oregon State guard Gianni Hunt has a new home. The third-year sophomore announced on social media that he’s transferring to Sacramento State. The Hornets play in the Big Sky Conference, with schools such as Portland State, Eastern Washington and Montana. Sacramento State, 11-18 last season, recently hired Oklahoma assistant David Patrick as its coach.
Rich history behind Kansas baseball’s upcoming Buck O’Neil Classic
Last month, Kansas baseball announced the inception of the Buck O’Neil Classic, with the inaugural game being April 19 at Legends Field, home of the Kansas City Monarchs. As the Jayhawks travel to Kansas City, Kansas, to take on the Texas Southern Tigers, the team looks forward to honoring the classic’s namesake, Buck O’Neil. O’Neil was a central figure to the Kansas City baseball scene in the late 1930s and...
Post-spring position recap: The questions remaining for the Husker defensive front
Spring ball is in the rearview mirror and Nebraska football now moves into the next phase of the offseason. There is plenty of movement on the horizon in the transfer portal around the country, so every team is constantly in at least some state of flux. However, it’s a good time to look at the Husker roster and recap spring developments and forecast the coming weeks and months. Let’s start...
Pocatello soccer player Yzabella Lucero signs with Evergreen State College
Right around the time the pandemic gripped the world, Yzabella Lucero had something like a revelation. She had played soccer nearly all her life, but she had taken a break over these last two seasons, her freshman and sophomore years at Highland. There, she joined the cheer team, which went to state — exactly the results she was hoping for. But ahead of her junior year, something occurred to Lucero. ...
deseret.com
BYU basketball is reportedly losing 2 significant contributors
Less than a week after reports about BYU men’s basketball assistant coach Chris Burgess leaving to join the University of Utah’s coaching staff, the Cougars will reportedly have some more holes to fill on the roster as well. BYU forwards Caleb Lohner and Gideon George will enter the...
