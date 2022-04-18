Bam Adebayo on DPOY snub: Disrespectful, obviously
Bam Adebayo is on the Heat’s injury report with a quad contusion and is questionable for Game 2 against Atlanta Tuesday. – 5:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo (left quad contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (right ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (hip flexor strain), Markieff Morris (hip flexor strain) and P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) all listed as questionable for Game 2.
Gabe Vincent is probable to play with toe injury. – 4:37 PM
Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker, and Dewayne Dedmon listed as questionable for tomorrow
But as we know, that tag won’t hold them back – 4:35 PM
The Heat are listing Bam Adebayo (left quadriceps contusion) as questionable to play in Game 2 against the Hawks tomorrow night. – 4:35 PM
Bam Adebayo shows up on Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Hawks:
Questionable:
Bam Adebayo, Quadriceps; Contusion
Dewayne Dedmon, Ankle; Sprain
Haywood Highsmith, Hip Flexor; Strain
Markieff Morris,Hip Flexor; Strain
PJ Tucker, Calf; Strain
Probable:
Gabe Vincent, Toe contusion – 4:34 PM
Watch some of the Heat’s best defensive plays from game 1
But don’t watch the plays
Just watch Bam Adebayo
In. Every. Single. Clip. pic.twitter.com/TIxqT2xSBM – 3:54 PM
Bam Adebayo was in quarantine.
Paul George missed an elimination game.
“There’s a lot of things in the playoffs that require a little more attention, that require a little bit more maybe conversation or mention…we can’t forget.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:11 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Bam Adebayo on not being included in Defensive Player of the Year discussion #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Bam Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned.” Heat made it clear today they aren’t happy that Adebayo was not even named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:02 PM
Heat’s Bam Adebayo feeling disrespected over Defensive Player snub, and his “stunned” coach. agrees. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “I’m just really stunned that Bam is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. I don’t know what people are watching.” – 1:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo said he feels the Heat doesn’t get as much national love because people don’t want to talk about undrafted players. – 12:48 PM
Bam Adebayo says he didn’t know he wasn’t a DPOY finalist until talking to media after practice. His response:
“Disrespectful… I can do anything those other guys can do.”
Goes on to cite the lack of national TV games as a reason. pic.twitter.com/E8wzs3MrqD – 12:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo said he deleted social media and just found out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Adebayo calls it “disrespectful.” – 12:43 PM
Bam Adebayo on not being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, “disrespectful, obviously.” – 12:43 PM
“I’m just really stunned that Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year” – Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opens his post-practice media session Monday be lamenting the voting for DPOY – 12:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he’s “stunned” Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. – 12:34 PM
The Hawks were 1 for 10 from the field today when Bam Adebayo was defending – 9:05 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year remain in play for Heat. But Bam Adebayo snubbed as finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, yet to win the award. – 6:32 PM
Biggest snubs for NBA awards finalists
-Bam Adebayo as defensive player of the year finalist
-Ime Udoka as coach of the year finalist
-Jordan Poole as most improved player of the year finalist
#NBA #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/2kifLp8PwS – 6:31 PM
Very surprised Miami’s Bam Adebayo isn’t a finalist for defensive player; Jordan Poole’s late run at most improved was too late, apparently. pic.twitter.com/Mfcrt0AFiC – 6:19 PM
Bam Adebayo not a finalist for DPOY
Wild
But a chip has just been added to a certain guys shoulder in the middle of a potential playoff run – 6:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo not one of the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. Bridges, Gobert and Smart are the three DPOY finalists.
Erik Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year along with Taylor Jenkins and Monty Williams. – 6:11 PM
Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges. – 6:10 PM
Masterclass of a half from Bam Adebayo defensively so far
Takes it right out of Trae’s hand – 1:56 PM
Bam Adebayo has passed Ray Allen for 13th on the Heat All-Time Playoffs points list. – 1:52 PM
