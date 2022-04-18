ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bam Adebayo on DPOY snub: Disrespectful, obviously

 1 day ago
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo on not being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, “disrespectful, obviously.”

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Bam Adebayo is on the Heat’s injury report with a quad contusion and is questionable for Game 2 against Atlanta Tuesday. – 5:29 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo (left quad contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (right ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (hip flexor strain), Markieff Morris (hip flexor strain) and P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) all listed as questionable for Game 2.

Gabe Vincent is probable to play with toe injury. – 4:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo, PJ Tucker, and Dewayne Dedmon listed as questionable for tomorrow

But as we know, that tag won’t hold them back – 4:35 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Heat are listing Bam Adebayo (left quadriceps contusion) as questionable to play in Game 2 against the Hawks tomorrow night. – 4:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo shows up on Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Hawks:

Questionable:

Bam Adebayo, Quadriceps; Contusion

Dewayne Dedmon, Ankle; Sprain

Haywood Highsmith, Hip Flexor; Strain

Markieff Morris,Hip Flexor; Strain

PJ Tucker, Calf; Strain

Probable:

Gabe Vincent, Toe contusion – 4:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Watch some of the Heat’s best defensive plays from game 1

But don’t watch the plays

Just watch Bam Adebayo

In. Every. Single. Clip. pic.twitter.com/TIxqT2xSBM3:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bam Adebayo was in quarantine.

Paul George missed an elimination game.

“There’s a lot of things in the playoffs that require a little more attention, that require a little bit more maybe conversation or mention…we can’t forget.”

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel3:11 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Bam Adebayo on not being included in Defensive Player of the Year discussion #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…2:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Bam Adebayo called it “disrespectful” and Erik Spoelstra was left “stunned.” Heat made it clear today they aren’t happy that Adebayo was not even named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…2:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Bam Adebayo feeling disrespected over Defensive Player snub, and his “stunned” coach. agrees. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “I’m just really stunned that Bam is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. I don’t know what people are watching.” – 1:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo said he feels the Heat doesn’t get as much national love because people don’t want to talk about undrafted players. – 12:48 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Bam Adebayo says he didn’t know he wasn’t a DPOY finalist until talking to media after practice. His response:

“Disrespectful… I can do anything those other guys can do.”

Goes on to cite the lack of national TV games as a reason. pic.twitter.com/E8wzs3MrqD12:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo said he deleted social media and just found out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Adebayo calls it “disrespectful.” – 12:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo on not being a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, “disrespectful, obviously.” – 12:43 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

“I’m just really stunned that Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year” – Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opens his post-practice media session Monday be lamenting the voting for DPOY – 12:35 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra said he’s “stunned” Bam Adebayo is not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. – 12:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Hawks were 1 for 10 from the field today when Bam Adebayo was defending – 9:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra named finalists for NBA awards. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year remain in play for Heat. But Bam Adebayo snubbed as finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, yet to win the award. – 6:32 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Biggest snubs for NBA awards finalists

-Bam Adebayo as defensive player of the year finalist

-Ime Udoka as coach of the year finalist

-Jordan Poole as most improved player of the year finalist

#NBA #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/2kifLp8PwS6:31 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Very surprised Miami’s Bam Adebayo isn’t a finalist for defensive player; Jordan Poole’s late run at most improved was too late, apparently. pic.twitter.com/Mfcrt0AFiC6:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo not a finalist for DPOY

Wild

But a chip has just been added to a certain guys shoulder in the middle of a potential playoff run – 6:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo not one of the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. Bridges, Gobert and Smart are the three DPOY finalists.

Erik Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year along with Taylor Jenkins and Monty Williams. – 6:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges. – 6:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Masterclass of a half from Bam Adebayo defensively so far

Takes it right out of Trae’s hand – 1:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo has passed Ray Allen for 13th on the Heat All-Time Playoffs points list. – 1:52 PM

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr didn’t know Jordan Poole wasn’t a finalist for the MIP award. “JP, that’s shocking to me. I didn’t know that…They all are worthy candidates, but I think Jordan should be in there.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / April 18, 2022

CJ Holmes: I asked Jordan Poole about not being named a finalist for Most Improved Player: “It is what it is.” Sure he would’ve liked to win the award, but that’s not his focus right now. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / April 18, 2022

Eddie Sefko: Donovan Mitchell on Rudy Gobert being a finalist for DPOY: “Are you surprised? I’m not.” Added that Gobert had a huge impact on game 1 with only one shot from the field. -via Twitter @ESefko / April 18, 2022

