Deebo Samuel Will Not Do Any On-Field Work This Offseason Until He Signs an Extension

By Grant Cohn
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an interesting twist in the Deebo Samuel Drama. Samuel reportedly will not participate in any on-field activities with the 49ers this offseason until he signs a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. From a business perspective, this is a fairly standard practice for a player awaiting...

