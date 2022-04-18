ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Isaiah Rashad Opens Coachella Set Addressing Alleged Sex Tape Leak

By D.L. Chandler
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7VAi_0fCkraDd00
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Isaiah Rashad found himself the alleged victim of a sex tape leak and the moment saw several Hip-Hop artists and media figures rally around him like never before in the wake of the unfortunate incident. During his Coachella set over the weekend, the Chattanooga, Tenn. star addressed the issue with a video montage and gave a spirited performance proving he’s one of the best of his generation.

It isn’t a secret that Zay is a favorite of the Hip-Hop Wired team as evidenced by our review of his latest studio album, The House Is Burning. Some thought that the leak of the video, which featured a man who appeared to be Rashad, would sink his career. Instead, several folks such as Joe Budden and The Game, surrounded Rashad with love and understanding, realizing that whoever shared the presumably private moment had insidious intentions.

In the video montage that opens his set, Game can be heard asking, “Why is you so worried about what another man is doing?” from his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast. Other voices are heard saying, “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him, However, it backfired. When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up. He’s up on the charts now.”

While Rashad never discusses the video leak in detail, he definitely gave it his all on the Coachella stage, bringing out some of his Top Dawg Entertainment cohorts in Doechii, SiR, and others. Fans also note that Rashad appeared emotional and thanked the fans for supporting him.

The House Is Burning can still use some ears, especially after Zay dropped off a deluxe. Check it out at your preferred DSPs.

Photo: Getty

Isaiah Rashad Opens Coachella Set Addressing Alleged Sex Tape Leak was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Isaiah Rashad Acknowledges Apparent Outing for the First Time at Coachella 2022

Isaiah Rashad opened his Coachella 2022 set with a powerful pre-recorded film acknowledging recent speculation about his sexuality. In a collage of media footage and audio, commentators react to a video of Rashad leaked this year, ostensibly showing the TDE rapper being intimate with other men. The attempt to out him backfired, and in fact corralled support for him, the film suggests. After covering the leak, the film plays several messages of support. “I’m glad that he can finally be himself,” said one. Watch footage below.
NBA
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Joe Budden
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
PAHOA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Tape#Montage#The Hip Hop Wired#Drink Champs#Top Dawg Entertainment
The Independent

Timeline of events in the brutal murder of Orsolya Gaal, NYC mother of two stabbed and stuffed in a duffle bag

The grisly murder of mother-of-two Orsolya Gaal has stunned residents of the Forest Hills, Queens, neighbourhood where she lived.Ms Gaal, 51, was stabbed 58 times in the basement of her home before her killer placed her body in a duffle bag and left her remains in a nearby park early on the morning of Saturday, 16 April. Two days later, it emerged police had identified a person of interest in her killing.Here is what we know about the events leading up to Ms Gaal’s death and the police investigation.Good Friday, 15 April: Ms Gaal is seen in the backyard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NME

Travis Scott reportedly performed at Coachella 2022 afterparty

Travis Scott reportedly played a Coachella afterparty this weekend, despite being removed from the festival’s line-up. Back in December, Scott – who was set to headline the COVID-cancelled Coachella 2020 – was dropped from the 2022 line-up following the Astroworld tragedy that saw 10 people killed in a crowd surge.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Kid Cudi Makes It Clear He And Kanye West Are ‘Not Friends’ Despite New Collaboration

“Day N Nite” rapper Kid Cudi wants the world to know he and Kanye West are “not friends” despite a new song that boasts their collaboration. The final tracklist for Pusha T’s upcoming album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ has been released to the public with features from Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, or Don Toliver, and a record called “Rock N Roll” with both Cudi and West on the song.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Future’s New Album Set to Feature Kanye West, Drake & Gunna

The next few weeks in Hip-Hop are about to be quite busy as Pusha T, Future, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are all due to release their respective new albums. Future announced last week that he will be offering his new album on April 29th, the title of which he did not reveal. In a new profile for GQ penned by veteran journalist Elliott Wilson, the Atlanta star shares his creative process, inspirations and plans for the next era of music.
MUSIC
People

The Weeknd Closes Coachella 2022 After Replacing Kanye West as Headliner: 'I Always Got Your Back'

The Weeknd gave good reason for Coachella 2022 attendees to save their tears for another day. On Sunday, the singer, 32, closed out the annual music and arts festival in Indio, California, with a high-energy set that followed co-headliners Swedish House Mafia. The two acts were only announced as headliners two weeks before the show, after original headliner Kanye West pulled out of his performance.
INDIO, CA
The Independent

Reddit post shared by conservatives as proof of parents forcing gender reassignment is unmasked as fake

A Reddit post shared by some conservatives as proof that liberal parents are pressuring their children to undergo gender transition has been revealed as a fake created by trolls.More than 10,000 people retweeted a screenshot of the post shared by libertarian journalist and former US Senate candidate Justin O'Donnell last week, on top of thousands more who shared it in other places.The post, originally made last August, purported to be a plea for advice by a trans parent who was forcing their 14-year-old child to take estrogen, a key component of hormone therapy for transwomen.Yet evidence compiled by Reuters...
SOCIETY
musictimes.com

Smokepurpp Tour 'Cannot Pack a Bathroom' Upon Calling Out Kanye West's Debt? [Video]

Smokepurpp is defending himself after a video of him playing in front of a mostly empty crowd went viral. The rapper said not to worry because truly, his tour was quite "lit" so far. It remains to be seen if fans are convinced. Already, some fans truly believe this is the aftermath of him calling out Kanye and claiming the latter owes him $9 Million. Some fans mocked his "joke" of a tour, while others said he should be further supported.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
129
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy