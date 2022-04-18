ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What You Need To Know On Tax Day With Money Expert Jini Thorton

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0fCkqqCe00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Happy Tax Day! Our resident money expert and financial advisor JIni Thorton is helping you prepare for the Tax Day deadline.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jini Thorton has the best financial advice when it comes to common mistakes to avoid when filing, scams and important child tax credit changes you need to be aware of. Need help understanding certain tax terms and want to know how to file taxes for free? Watch the video below and be sure to follow Jini Thorton on Instagram for more information.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

What You Need To Know On Tax Day With Money Expert Jini Thorton was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Day#Mobile
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

COLA increase 2022 Social Security payment – Exact date huge monthly checks will hit your account

THE next batch of COLA checks is set to hit bank accounts in the coming days — here's the exact date your huge monthly check will arrive in April. Due to the increased cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022, many retired Americans were able to better budget as COLA raised the total average benefit for individual retirees to approximately $1,657 per month and $2,753 per month for couples.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

5 Steps Suze Orman Says to Take Before Buying a House

Orman says to focus on credit, debt, and spending before you look for a new home. Skipping these steps can set you up for financial hardship later, or even prevent getting a mortgage. Before you buy a home, it's crucial that you're in a good position to get a mortgage...
REAL ESTATE
NJ.com

How do I calculate tax on my retirement withdrawals?

Q. I have two retirement accounts: one was pulled from my paycheck before taxes, so I know that I’ll pay taxes on when I use it. The other I’ve been contributing into for 20 years with money that has already been taxed. When it comes time for the minimum distribution, how are they taxed?
INCOME TAX
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
129
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy