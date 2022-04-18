‘The Batman’ Is Now on Streaming

Warner Bros. Discover is reportedly planning to overhaul DC entertainment, the company behind the DC Comics heroes such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and the Justice League. Variety reported multiple sources stated that the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, met with the top executives before the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia to look for someone to increase the profile of DC Entertainment while also bringing its TV shows, movies, comics, and several video games into a better alignment. Zaslav has reportedly met with several individuals to find someone to be a figurehead and central voice with its DC content, just like Kevin Feige who oversees Marvel Studios.
