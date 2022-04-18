THE BEARS HAVE SIGNED ANOTHER PLAYER!

Bears unveil new-look offensive line unit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears unveiled the first iteration of their new look offensive line on Tuesday. We already knew change was coming when free agent signee Lucas Patrick revealed he was going to play center. But as it turns out that was just the beginning of the tweaks up front. In addition to Patrick taking over in the middle, Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins switched sides, with Borom now playing left tackle and Jenkins playing right tackle. Former center Sam Mustipher also slid over one spot to line up at right guard. In fact the only man who played in the same spot as last season was Cody Whitehair at left guard.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO