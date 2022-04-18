ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

THE BEARS HAVE SIGNED ANOTHER PLAYER!

letsbeardown.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schefter reported that the Bears have signed former Jaguars' TE James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. We don't know the exact details of the deal just yet, but we can expect it to be around a million per year. The Chicago Bears brought in James O'Shaughnessy for a...

www.letsbeardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Lists Four Wide Receivers Packers Are Targeting in Draft

The Green Bay Packers have signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. The move followed the departures of Davante Adams via trade and Marquez Vadles-Scantling via free agency. Despite the Watkins signing, the Packers are still expected to add a wide receiver or two in the Draft. Yahoo Sports writer and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz listed four wide receivers he believes Green Bay will target.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Colts' Restricted Free Agent Signs Tender

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has signed his restricted free-agent offer. The Colts tendered Dulin at the right of first refusal rate, which is valued at $2.433 million in 2022. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts out of Malone — the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The Bears are bolstering their tight end unit this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL’s Chicago franchise has signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. O’Shaughnessy is a seven-year veteran. He began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine). There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored. Minnesota...
NFL
The Spun

NBC Officially Announces New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Announcers

NBC’s Sunday Night Football team will look different next season. On Tuesday, NBC officially announced that its 2022 crew will consist of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Collinsworth will remain the color commentator for NBC, which is great news considering he’s one of the best in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Jaguars#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker

MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal remains my No. 1 overall pick, but the latest version of my 2022 NFL mock draft features several adjustments based on recent trades and signings throughout the league. The 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28 to 30 in Las...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Jets get visit from free agent linebacker on Tuesday

Former New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander is visiting the New York Jets on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Alexander, who played in 13 games for the 49ers in 2019-20, is familiar with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was the Niners’ defensive coordinator from 2017-20.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants eyeing Virginia prospect to potentially fill void at tight end

The New York Giants brought in TE Jelani Woods for a top-30 visit this week:. You would be hardpressed to find a tight-end prospect with a bigger frame than Virginia’s Jelani Woods, who stands at a towering 6’7″ and 259 pounds. Woods was a former top-25 quarterback in high school before making the transition to tight end, where he’s become an intriguing NFL prospect with great upside.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Offensive Line Features Many Players in New Positions

Bears unveil new-look offensive line unit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears unveiled the first iteration of their new look offensive line on Tuesday. We already knew change was coming when free agent signee Lucas Patrick revealed he was going to play center. But as it turns out that was just the beginning of the tweaks up front. In addition to Patrick taking over in the middle, Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins switched sides, with Borom now playing left tackle and Jenkins playing right tackle. Former center Sam Mustipher also slid over one spot to line up at right guard. In fact the only man who played in the same spot as last season was Cody Whitehair at left guard.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy