ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Easter weekend brings long wait times at Whatcom border crossings

kafe.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Wash. – If Easter weekend was any indication, border traffic is getting back to normal. KIRO...

kafe.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record

It’s always good to see young people getting into the great outdoors. Seeing a young person having an amazing experience that they will remember forever makes it even better. And then… hooking state record monsters makes it EVEN BETTER. White Sturgeon are always amazing to see caught. Whether is a 350-pound from a kayak, a guide with a 10.5-footer, or a retired NHL player catching a beauty, these prehistoric-looking dinosaur fish are just incredible to witness. A fish that can […] The post 12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Weekend#Border Crossings#Long Weekend#Heading South#Kiro#Kiro News
Aspen Times

The Drop-In: Snowmass Closing Weekend 2022 Pond Skim

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to race down a ski hill and skim over a pond to the snow on the other side? According to Urban Dictionary, pond skimming is “a time honored tradition at every ski mountain.” On this episode of The Drop-In, Kaya Williams is taking us along for a trip over the pond as she participates in her first-ever pond skim as part of the closing weekend festivities at Snowmass Ski Area.
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy