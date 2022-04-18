ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals ‘Greatest Pain’ After Death of Baby Boy Twin With Georgina Rodriguez

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that one of the twins he was expecting with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has died.

In a Monday, April 18, Instagram statement, he wrote, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel." Ronaldo added, "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Dad of 5 Kids After the Unexpected Loss of Baby Boy

He went on to thank "the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," writing that, "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time." Ronaldo concluded his statement with, "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo last shared an Instagram photo of his family on April 3, which included a heavily pregnant Georgina. In it, his son, Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva and Matteo, 4, and daughter Alana, also 4, were all visible while relaxing on the green grass of an open field during a chilly spring day. Next to it, he wrote, " Family is everything ."

The couple confirmed in October 2021 that Georgina was pregnant with twins. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed,” the athlete wrote on Instagram as the couple showed off sonogram photos of the babies.

Two months later, the pair shared the sexes of t heir twins — a boy and a girl — in an adorable gender reveal video. Two balloons exploded, revealing that one was filled with pink confetti while the other contained blue. The couple has been together since 2017.

Pure Joy! Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2022 So Far

Ronaldo has not revealed the identity of the mother of his eldest son. He announced during the 2010 World Cup that he was going about to become a first-time father via a Facebook post. “The mother of the baby and I have agreed, as she prefers that his identity be kept confidential, that my son remains under my exclusive guardianship,” Ronaldo wrote on the social media platform. Cristiano Jr. was born on June 17, 2010, in San Diego, California.

In June 2017, Ronaldo revealed he fathered twins using a surrogate mother in the United States, while Georgina gave birth to Alana the following November.

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals in Heartbreaking Post That One of His Newborn Twins Has Died

In a heartbreaking post on social media, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he and his partner Georgina Rodríguez lost one of their newborn twins. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the soccer star wrote in a statement signed by him and Rodríguez. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Larry Brown Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartbreaking family news

Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez are dealing with an unfortunate family tragedy. Ronaldo issued a statement on Instagram Monday revealing that his and Rodriguez’s baby — a twin — has died. The couple announced in October that they were expecting twins. “It is with our...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
NBC News

Cristiano Ronaldo says his baby boy has died

International soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner announced Monday that their baby boy, one of their expected twins, has died. Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez issued a joint statement on social media that said their "baby boy has passed away." The couple shared that they were expecting twins in October and revealed in December that they were expecting a boy and a girl.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#Baby Boy
Whiskey Riff

Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartbreaking News That Son Passed Away During Childbirth

Just some absolutely heartbreaking news. Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced that horrible news today that one of his twins passed away during childbirth. Him and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced via Instagram: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We […] The post Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartbreaking News That Son Passed Away During Childbirth first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SOCCER
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
NBC Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Baby Boy Is No Longer Named Wolf

Some things never change — but for Kylie Jenner's son, some things do. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram story on March 21 to share some news about her baby boy's name. She wrote, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore." Why the change in name? "We...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Confirms She and Michael Darby "Have Decided to Separate"

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and husband Michael Darby are separating. Ashley confirmed the news in an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish on Tuesday (April 19). “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy