'Take Back the Night' continues despite rain

About 60 attendees gathered on Krach Lawn to hear the story of poet Mwende “FreeQuency” Katwiwa and five other survivors of sexual assault on Friday night for the “Take Back the Night” march.

The event, hosted by the Purdue Feminist Action Coalition for Today and Purdue Panhellenic, continued despite heavy rain, and attendees pulled out umbrellas as the speakers soldiered on.

“(Take Back the Night) was one of the first instances that I was invited to look back at my own sexual history with a tender and empathetic lens toward my younger self,” FreeQuency said.

FreeQuency, who uses they/them pronouns, described themself as, “a storyteller, a youth worker, a daydreamer, a moon gazer and a survivor of sexual assault.” They are an award-winning slam poet whose writings share their story as well as their perspectives on greater American culture.

“I’d never been told that sexual assault could be so casual and commonplace that the person who assaulted me could be bragging about it and bragging about how they had not fully assaulted me,” they said. “My understanding of rape culture was so limited in scope that it took me well into my 20s to understand that this was an experience I had not consented to.”

FreeQuency first fully realized they had been assaulted at a Take Back the Night event during their time as an undergraduate at Tulane — a realization they said they struggled with because of the media’s portrayal of assaulters as “scary, violent strangers hiding in the dark.”

“I could not comprehend that sexual assault had happened to me that evening because it meant I would have to contend with other experiences of assault in my life that I’d failed to categorize as assault as well,” FreeQuency said. “It would mean I would have to contend with how embedded I and my loved ones were in rape culture, and it would mean having to contend with the larger culture itself; from the music that I listened to, to the TV and other images I consumed, to the very language that I used.”

Forty years ago, rape was a crime punishable by death, FreeQuency said, and now it is sung about in songs, glorified on TV and permeates many facets of American media. These portrayals, as well as minimizing the experiences of victims and ignoring the horrific nature of assaulters’ crimes, almost exclusively portray a man assaulting a woman, FreeQuency said.

“Violence happens across different bodies, across identities, across cultures and the ways that we’re socialized to only see certain people as capable of violence is part of the reason that it is able to continue in all the ways that we know it.”

Several students spoke about their own experiences with sexual assault and the importance of having a supportive network of people who can uplift and believe survivors.

“If I keep loving him, maybe he will realize I’m not lying,” one student said, about the need for her friends to help her realize she was in an abusive relationship.

Another student talked about how she believed being harassed was her fault and that she had since learned otherwise. Another expressed anger at the “system of rape culture” perpetuated in higher education.

Multiple speakers said they were able to heal through art and poetry, and some even read out poems they had written as part of the healing process.

FreeQuency said they believe consent culture is the solution to much of the pervasive ignorance and glorification of sexual assault that can be seen throughout American culture. They emphasized the fluidity of consent and the importance of it, quoting Octavia Butler when they said “the only constant is change.”

“It’s hard to realize how much we’ve been collectively socialized to not see consent and how much we make each person embody the culture we were raised in when we’re not actively fighting against it.”

Statistics from Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the Center of Disease Control and American Civil Liberties Union say 80% of college-aged victims know their attackers. They are not “scary, violent strangers hiding in the dark.” About 20% of college women and 8% of college men will be assaulted during their undergraduate years, and about 95% of college sexual assaults go unreported, according to FACT’s Instagram page.

If you or anyone you know have experienced sexual assault, please contact the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education at 765-495-2273.