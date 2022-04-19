ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of twin son

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnYyN_0fCkQJej00

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that his and Georgina Rodriguez’s newborn son has died.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared the news of their twin son’s passing in a joint statement posted to their social media accounts on Monday 18 April, where the couple said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

In the statement, the couple, who announced in October that they were expecting twins, continued: “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The football star, 37, and Rodriguez, 28, also took the opportunity to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and medical staff for “all their expert care and support”.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” the couple said. “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple, who also share three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, signed the post with both of their names. Ronaldo, who has been dating Rodriguez since 2016, is also father to 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr and four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo. Rodriguez gave birth to their first child together in November 2017.

The Manchester United star revealed on 28 October that he and the Spanish model were expecting twins with a photo of the pair smiling and holding up a sonogram picture, as well as a photo of himself and his children in a hot tub.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” he captioned the photos. “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you. #Blessed.”

The couple later shared that Rodriguez was pregnant with fraternal twins in December, when Ronaldo shared a video of a gender reveal to his Instagram account. In the video, the football star’s four children popped black balloons, which opened to reveal pink and blue confetti. “Where life begins and love never ends. #blessed,” the athlete captioned the video.

Earlier this month, the football star celebrated his family with an Instagram post showing him, Rodriguez, and his four children lounging in the grass. In the caption, he wrote: “Family is everything.”

On Saturday, following his hat-trick in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Norwich City, Ronaldo was pictured with the match ball under his jersey in tribute to the impending birth of his twins.

On social media, the news of the baby’s death has been met with an outpouring of condolences from throughout the footballing world, friends and loved ones, with clubmate Marcus Rashford tweeting: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry.”

Piers Morgan wrote: “Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family,” while Yohan Blake said: “So sorry my friend.”

The official Manchester United Instagram account shared a message of sympathy, with the team writing: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

Liverpool, who face United in Tuesday’s Premier League fixture at Anfield, tweeted on the club’s official account: “All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.”

Comments / 90

Joanne Otlo
19h ago

so sorry to hear about your loss. my son lost his 8 week old son 6 years ago so I know your pain. But you definitely have an angel up in heaven who will continue watching over you all as he continues to grow older also. prayers and God bless to you all

Reply(3)
24
Suzanne Tackett
20h ago

The biggest heartbreak a parent can suffer is losing a child. Prayers for your family 🙏🙏🙏🥲

Reply
45
Killa Kingg
17h ago

God will never put you in a situation that you can't handle. He made you a great person and you will overcome difficult challenges that are thrown your way. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🤳🙏

Reply(2)
4
