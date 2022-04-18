ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse says Amber Heard tried to ‘instigate’ Johnny Depp by following him ‘from room to room’

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp’s private nurse Debbie Lloyd said during his defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard that she would try to “instigate” Mr Depp by following him “from room to room and not give him his space”.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Johnny Depp trial - live updates

Ms Lloyd said she witnessed similar incidents on several occasions during her deposition on 8 March. The footage was played in court on Monday.

She said Ms Heard used the word “mania” to describe Mr Depp’s behaviour. Her notes from the time state that Mr Depp was “upset at this label” and that she “processed” his feelings with him and that he was “able to see” Ms Heard’s “negative behaviour”.

Ms Lloyed said during her deposition that Ms Heard would try to “instigate” Mr Depp. She said she witnessed this personally more than once.

“He was going from room to room trying to remove himself from a situation and she would just follow him from room to room and not give him his space,” she said.

She confirmed seeing similar behaviour from Ms Heard on other occasions. She added that she wasn’t aware of any of the arguments becoming physical.

Ms Lloyd said she remembered Mr Depp and Ms Heard having a fight on a plane, which she described as “another instance where he was sitting at a table and not wanting to talk and she wouldn’t leave the table”.

“She wouldn’t leave the table and he was saying ‘please, just go away’,” she said.

Earlier in her testimony, the nurse said she remembered “one night, trying to leave the penthouse and Amber standing in the elevator and not letting us leave” because “she didn’t want him to leave”.

Ms Lloyd said she had been concerned for Mr Depp when he was in arguments with Ms Heard because “their arguments were a trigger for him emotionally”. She added that the arguments would “cause him to be upset” and “add stress”.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard partly wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Comments / 18

Tabbi Adkins
3d ago

abuse from women isn't talked about enough and I'm glad that she's not doing good in court she doesn't deserve to abuse someone and get away with it I don't care if they're celebrities are not I'm tired of seeing it all over the place. it's not very feminist of you to abuse someone then play the victim.... smh

Reply(2)
42
Gwendolyn Porter
2d ago

I will text what I observe.Amber Heard is on par with Lilith! She is not nor ever will be the face of domestic violence! For her to even think she is is an affront to the women suffering now and the ones who have survived! She made plans to go after Depp probably before they shot their movie! She was trying to set JD up by claiming abuse when she started her bs then she tries to goad him into physical altercations to support her story! She couldn't get what she wanted from him so she ruined his career! She's more demonic than the female devil in his movie The Ninth Gate.

Reply
16
Denise Close
2d ago

My ex husband exactly like Amber. He would start the fights and when I tried to walk away he kept coming after me. Everything that has been said about Amber's behavior mirrors my exhusband except the physical abuse.

Reply
8
The Independent

The Independent

