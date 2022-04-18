ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AP source: Browns, CB Ward agree on $100M contract extension

By TOM WITHERS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W62Sb_0fCkQCTe00

Denzel Ward got locked down. Now there's a switch.

Cleveland's two-time Pro Bowl cornerback agreed Monday to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the Browns, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Ward’s deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the 24-year-old has not yet signed the contract. The Browns begin their offseason program Tuesday.

“Loss of words, I’m blessed,” Ward posted on Twitter while thanking the Browns “for continuing to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from.

“Still work to be done Cleveland but I’m here to stay and work towards what we all set out to do when playing this game! #win!”

With a yearly average of $20.1 million, Ward will be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, surpassing the $20 million per year for Jalen Ramsey of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey offered his congratulations to Ward on Twitter, posting: “been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward.”

Ward has developed into one of the league's premiere defensive backs — and one of Cleveland's best players — in the four seasons since the Browns drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2018 out of Ohio State.

The agreement with Ward continues general manager Andrew Berry's commitment to signing core players. The Browns previously gave long-term deals to All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb and offensive lineman Joel Bitonio (second team AP All-Pro) and Wyatt Teller.

Ward is from the Cleveland area and said before last season that he hoped to spend his entire career with his hometown team. His new deal runs through the 2027 season.

Ward has 10 career interceptions in 52 games. Last season, he picked off Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Browns' 41-16 win over the Bengals, who went on to win the AFC title.

Ward, who has started 51 games, has 186 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered three.

His impact goes beyond the field as Ward was the Browns' Walter Payton Man of the Year winner last season for his community work. He also started the “Make Them Know Your Name Foundation," in honor of his father, Paul, who died unexpectedly in 2016 due to cardiac arrest.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome played alongside Ward as a rookie last season, and said that experience helped him grow.

“He practices how he plays," Newsome said late in the year. "He holds himself to a high standard. He comes into games thinking, ‘My goal is to not (give) up a catch in general.’ ... I learned a lot from him. Just how to be a pro in general. Just how to attack the cornerback position each game.

“He does not have a flaw in his game to me.”

NOTES: The Browns signed DT Sheldon Day and DE Stephen Weatherly, and that WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and guard Michael Dunn signed their exclusive rights tenders. Day played in seven games for Cleveland last season, recording 21 tackles and a sack.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
Local
California Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The Bears are bolstering their tight end unit this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL’s Chicago franchise has signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. O’Shaughnessy is a seven-year veteran. He began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nfl#Rams#Bengals#American Football#Ap#Cb Ward#The Associated Press#Twitter#Ohio State
FOX Sports

49ers sign DL Kemoko Turay

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal on Monday. Turay was originally drafted by Indianapolis in the second round in 2018 and spent the past four seasons with the Colts. Turay played 13 games last season and finished...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Kwon Alexander Visiting the Jets

Kwon Alexander has been patiently waiting to see what's next for him after a couple of successful seasons with the Saints. He's doing his first official team visit of the offseason, visiting the Jets on Tuesday according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter. View the original article to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NESN

Stephon Gilmore Contract: Details Of Colts Cornerback’s Deal Reported

Stephon Gilmore agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year deal last week, and the details of his contract were reported by NFL’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. Gilmore, who spent a month on the open market while gaining interest from a handful of NFL suitors, will earn a base value of $20 million over the next two seasons with a maximum value of $23 million. His deal also included $10.51 million fully guaranteed and $14 million in total guarantees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Analysis Network

Saints, Steelers Huge Draft Plans May Have Been Revealed

The 2022 NFL Draft has already seen one major shakeup and we are still just about two weeks away from things kicking off. The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints made a deal that involved four first-round picks, as the Saints picked up one more in this year’s draft, but surrendered some serious future draft capital to do so, sending Philadelphia a future first and second. While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a big move yet, they are a team to watch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NJ.com

Jets get visit from free agent linebacker on Tuesday

Former New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander is visiting the New York Jets on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Alexander, who played in 13 games for the 49ers in 2019-20, is familiar with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was the Niners’ defensive coordinator from 2017-20.
NFL
FanSided

7 Veteran receivers that Atlanta Falcons should sign today

With free agency winding down and focus shifting to the upcoming NFL draft the Atlanta Falcons will have a window to bring in impact players on bargain deals. Receiver is the most obvious position that Atlanta could choose to address in free agency with the team still lacking an obvious answer for the position.
ATLANTA, GA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy