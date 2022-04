Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He works with dogs, cats, exotics, and livestock. Over half of cat-owning families do not even take their cats to see the vet—52%, according to a study from Bayer and the AAHP. If you do not take your elderly cat in to be examined by a local vet or live in a part of the world where no veterinarian is available, the tips here can provide you with some things to do to make his or her life a little better.

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO