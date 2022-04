A decommissioned BART car will soon be used as a training tool for local firefighters. The Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) was recently selected to receive a BART car via the transit agency’s Legacy Fleet Decommissioning Project, which sought to give away some of the aging train cars to be used in settings such as museums, beer gardens, retail, Arbnb’s and more.

SUISUN CITY, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO