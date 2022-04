The Oak Bridge on N.C. 55 over the Neuse River in Lenoir County will be closed Monday for repairs to the approaching road. The maintenance will begin on the asphalt leading up to the bridge between 7-8 a.m. and should be back open later on Tuesday around 5 p.m., according to Justin Howard, NCDOT bridge maintenance engineer.

