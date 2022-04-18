ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Second suspect arrested in Columbiana shooting, warrant issued for third shooter

By Amanda Cooper
coladaily.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia Police Chief W.H. 'Skip' Holbrook announced this afternoon that an additional suspect has been arrested in connection with this weekend’s shooting at Columbiana Centre. According to Holbrook, 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson of Columbia was arrested overnight he is charged with 9 counts of assault and battery...

