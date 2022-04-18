‘CRT, Book Bans and Me’ panel discussion to include Jeannie Stone

‘CODA’ is a poignant story that follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a CODA or Child of Deaf Adults, who is the only hearing member of her family. Even as the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby, a budding singer, gets the chance to attend the Berklee College of Music. Having been the bridge between her family and the hearing world for most of her life, the young protagonist faces a dilemma that is explored in the film’s many nuances.

