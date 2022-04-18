‘CRT, Book Bans and Me’ panel discussion to include Jeannie Stone
By CAROL TOLER
advocatemag.com
1 day ago
Dr. George Mason, senior pastor at Wilshire Baptist Church, will moderate “CRT, Book Bans and Me,” a panel discussion for stakeholders in the public school system. Panelists will be Rev. Charlie Johnson,...
How appalling and terrifying to read, in your article on book bans in US schools and elsewhere, of Qin Shi Huang, the Chinese emperor who had scholars buried alive and books burned to control how history would remember him (‘It’s a culture war that’s totally out of control’: the authors whose books are being banned in US schools, 22 March).
As the world continues to celebrate women this month, TV One and AT&T spotlights how women are breaking barriers in the business world as successful Black entrepreneurs with a three-part “Black Future Makers” series on TV One. The series features 2022 Black Future Maker Terrell Grice as the...
Uduimoh Umolu is the founder of the premium tequila brand Jon Basil. Established in 2018, Jon Basil is a Black-owned brand and can be found in over 350 locations around Illinois and over 130 on and off-premise accounts. As one of the youngest creators of a spirits brand, Umolu inked a distribution deal with Binny’s Beverage Depot, the largest spirits retail chain in the state.
Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
The book Penney Blackwell recently published was a labor of love for her. A graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in human resources, Blackwell is a postal worker who loves to write poetry — especially if it is encouraging to others. The Bogue Chitto author said she...
‘CODA’ is a poignant story that follows Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), a CODA or Child of Deaf Adults, who is the only hearing member of her family. Even as the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby, a budding singer, gets the chance to attend the Berklee College of Music. Having been the bridge between her family and the hearing world for most of her life, the young protagonist faces a dilemma that is explored in the film’s many nuances.
Nathalie Loma is a designer with a passion and a love for transforming lives through her designs. She believes that every fabric has a voice, and it is her calling to listen and design the right garment for each woman. With an intuitive eye for shape and technique, Nathalie understands the importance of wearing clothes with confidence and is committed to the process of making any woman the garment they desire and deserve.
SALT LAKE CITY — On an evening when many took advantage of the warm temperatures, some people at Trolley Square really had some “spring” in their steps. They gathered Monday for their latest renewal of a time-honored art form combining dance and self-defense — capoeira. “We...
Taking the stage after a round of opening remarks, author and professor Carol Anderson smiled at the crowd, which included 50 in-person attendees and 60 tuning in via livestream, extending a warm welcome and thanks as the featured keynote speaker for the 2022 Eric Williams Memorial Lecture on April 14.
UTA has signed Deadfellaz — an NFT project with holders that include Reese Witherspoon, Lionel Richie, Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and Alexis Ohanian — for representation in all areas.
Similar to other generative NFT art collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes, which include profile pictures of the aforementioned characters with a variety of different features, the Deadfellaz project has 10,000 different NFTs of the collection’s zombie characters. Deadfellaz NFT holders, referred to as “The Horde,” gain access to virtual events and new collections, among other benefits. The collection, which has a market cap of $38 million, is sold on the Ethereum blockchain...
It would be easy to dismiss Ricken’s self-help book, The You You Are, in the first season of Severance — it is, in fact, what happens a lot as the copy Ricken (Michael Chernus) leaves on his brother-in-law Mark’s doorstep shuffles from one person to the next. Without even receiving a copy, Mark (Adam Scott) is ready to scoff at Ricken’s attempts to philosophize his way through the world.
Nyle DiMarco welcomes you to his world. His "Deaf Utopia" (William Morrow, 336 pp., out now), specifically. The actor, activist, model and producer chronicles his whirlwind life in a new memoir, from his immersion in deaf culture at birth to his auspicious rise to fame, winning both "America's Next Top Model" in 2015 and "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.
Fans all know about Kathie Lee Gifford's Christian faith, but they're not as clear on her political party. The former NBC host —also a singer, actress, and author—hosted the network's Today show and Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee. Article continues below advertisement. Gifford was born in 1953...
The newly opened Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) has been criticised for a lack of diversity. An open letter published on the day of the museum’s opening (April 6) took aim at the Frankfurt-based museum for being too male-dominated, for lacking in diversity and for not sufficiently recognising techno’s Black roots (via MixMag).
A Ugandan children’s dance group moves for a cause. Founded by Daouda Kavuma as a non-governmental organization, The Ghetto Kids group is comprised of children from Kampala’s slums. The organization uses music, dance and drama to help meet disadvantaged children and orphans’ basic needs, including attaining a school...
Renowned medial mogul Oprah Winfrey is using her global appeal to bring awareness to the second-rate healthcare that many people of color have experienced throughout history in a new documentary for The Smithsonian Channel's year-long Color of Care campaign.
As part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to honor Black culture and uplift Black Joy, Converse enlisted three Black creatives to craft bold and unique styles that reflect where they’ve been, where they are now, and where they are headed, using Converse as their canvas. These pieces, inspired...
Hosted by former pastors Josh Link and Adrian Gibbs, the Dirty Rotten Church Kids podcast — featuring two "millennial dads figuring out life, art, and culture on the other side of the evangelical bubble," per its Apple Podcasts description — is meant to help others unpack and process significant religious trauma.
Comments / 0