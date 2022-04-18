ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

House Appropriations approves budget bills that contains teacher pay raises, but no dedicated dollars for new Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge

By Jeff Palermo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Appropriations Committee approved a spending plan today for next fiscal year that contains 15-hundred dollar pay raises for teachers and 750-dollars for support staff. Chairman Jerome Zeringue of Houma says if this latest raise makes it through the legislative process, teachers would see their salary go up 33-hundred dollars...

Comments / 0

