House Appropriations approves budget bills that contains teacher pay raises, but no dedicated dollars for new Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge
The House Appropriations Committee approved a spending plan today for next fiscal year that contains 15-hundred dollar pay raises for teachers and 750-dollars for support staff. Chairman Jerome Zeringue of Houma says if this latest raise makes it through the legislative process, teachers would see their salary go up 33-hundred dollars...louisianaradionetwork.com
