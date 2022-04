When I was seven years old, my parents decided to make some serious renovations to our childhood home. Partly because my little brother was born and with only one shower between the five of us (and barely any hallway separating our bedrooms) they knew it was time for an upgrade. As they drew out the floor plan for the upgraded second floor, along with an expanded television room and wrap-around deck, my parents also decided it was time to scrap the wall between our kitchen and dining room.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO